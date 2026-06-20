I Tried And Ranked Brioche From 6 Grocery Store Brands

I spent many years of my childhood with a French bakery owner as a neighbor. I used to go there to get some treats, and it was nearly as good as booking a flight to France. Better yet were the parties at the house, with endless tasty desserts. Since I would always preferred the brioche bread rolls, I wanted to see if a store-bought version could live up to my memories.

While some might think that brioche is a cake, it's still considered bread because of the yeast. The French bakery ones were buttery and eggy, with a wonderfully fluffy, pull-apart interior. Authentic brioche has a flaky exterior that crumbles as you break into it and a shiny top. Conversely, grocery bakery loaves tend to be softer without that crumbly outside. It's difficult to find the exact bread I recall (and if you do, they don't always hit the spot), but many grocery stores carry a version in whole-loaf form.

To find the best grocery store brioche bread, I purchased loaves at six stores, then ranked them mainly based on taste and texture. Price was a factor, as well (since some entries didn't seem worth the cost). I found one that wasn't an exact replica of what I remembered, but was pretty darn close in flavor and some aspects of texture. Keep reading to find out the worst from the best, because there were certainly some duds along the way.