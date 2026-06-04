9 Grocery Store Glazed Donuts, Ranked

Admittedly, I don't eat many Target bakery goods, but I was surprised by just how much I disliked these donuts. They're dense and not airy as they should be, almost like they were underproofed. They're chewy rather than soft and overall strange. The icing feels wet and sticks to your fingers as you grab the donut. It's like it never fully set. I wouldn't get these again, and I can't recommend them to you either.

I'm glad I got the six-pack because 12 would be far too much and would be wasteful. I couldn't bring myself to eat this beyond the first couple of bites as I sampled it. Miraculously, though, it didn't get much worse over the next few days, which shows just how unpleasant they were from the start. Reviews on Target's website are pretty mixed, which goes to show this isn't a standalone problem. One person goes so far as to call them "nasty."

Based on a previous Tasting Table taste test of Favorite Day baked goods, it's almost 50/50 on what to buy and what to skip, so it doesn't seem to have an overwhelming number of great products. The only donut on the list, old-fashioned cake donuts, was deemed an item to avoid because they were so dry.