I Tried Glazed Donuts From 7 Donut Chains. Here's What I'd Order Again
Donuts are one of my favorite breakfast treats. I love a donut with a nice, crispy exterior surrounding a fluffy cake, and with all those different colors and flavors, it's always a treat. We even have a tradition in my family that revolves around them: Every New Year's Day, we go to our favorite donut shop, grab an assorted dozen, and watch the Rose Parade. So when I had the opportunity to taste and rank glazed donuts from several chains, I jumped at the chance.
While donut lovers definitely have their favorite shops throughout the United States, there are also numerous national chains that get a lot of attention. So, I picked a variety of donuts from well-known giants and smaller West Coast shops. Then, I based my ranking on flavor and texture. See, a glazed donut should be fried (not baked) so that the outside is crisp but the inside is light and fluffy like a cloud. Read on to see which donut shops should be at the top of your list, and which ones should be skipped even if it's the only one in a 10-mile radius.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
7. Voodoo Doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut, which has locations across the U.S., is known for its interestingly shaped creations and unique flavors like Churro Cheesecake and Maple Blazer Blunt — which looks like a lit joint. But I didn't want cheesecake, Cap'n Crunch, or grape (all flavors on Voodoo's menu). I wanted a plain glazed donut, and boy, was I disappointed by the one I did get.
This donut had a weird texture: It was crispy on the outside and incredibly doughy on the inside, almost like it hadn't spent enough time in the fryer and then was finished off in the broiler to make sure it was really cooked. The flavor was fine — nice and sweet, just like a glazed donut should be — but I just couldn't get past the mouthfeel.
The only thing this donut had going for it was the cost. It was under $2. But even that cheap price wasn't enough to ensure that I'd be making a trip to any of its three Southern California locations.
6. Dunkin'
Whenever we went back East when I was a kid, my mom would always stop at a Dunkin' and grab a box of Munchkins: Dunkin's cute little donut holes that come in a variety of flavors. Since Dunkin' didn't have any shops in California at the time, it was a treat I always looked forward to. So, when the chain set up shop on the West Coast, I was thrilled. Now I wouldn't have to wait for a visit to Massachusetts; I'd finally have those delicious donuts right in my backyard.
I don't know what happened to the donuts I chomped in Swampscott throughout my childhood, but these are definitely not the same donuts. Sure, the coffee is still amazing, and whenever Dunkin' releases new drinks (like its springtime banana collection), I can't get there fast enough. But as far as its donuts are concerned, I'll go almost anywhere else, especially when it comes to glazed donuts.
After just one bite, I was thoroughly unimpressed. It was extremely chewy, like it had been sitting in the display case for at least a day or two. The flavor of the donut was fine ... at first. But after a minute or two, I picked up on an awful aftertaste; the bitterness reminded me of stale wheat bread. It's possible that some of Dunkin's underrated donut flavors might fare better, but I'm not going to risk it. I'll continue to visit Dunkin' for its coffee, but I'm definitely grabbing my donuts someplace else.
5. Yum Yum Donuts
Yum Yum, the only chain on this list that's solely based in California, has been around since I was a kid. Philip C. Holland opened up the flagship store in Highland Park in an old Orange Julius in 1971. Since that first shop opened, 93 more have cropped up all throughout the Golden State. So, of course, I had to include it on this list.
When I walked into this shop, I was overwhelmed by the sheer number of donut flavors. The raised glaze looked like the perfect donut — a light sugar glaze that covered the top and dripped down the sides. It looked perfect, but it definitely wasn't.
There was nothing that stood out about this donut. The donut itself lacked flavor and had a yeasty essence that was slightly off-putting. Don't get me wrong, it was better than the bitter aftertaste I got from Dunkin', but it still didn't excite me. The only thing that did help was the glaze. But even that was nothing special. It was so thin, it crumbled as soon as I bit into it. If you're in a rush, this is an adequate $2 donut. But if you want a really good classic raised glaze, head to one of the other shops further down my list.
4. Winchell's
Winchell's is yet another donut shop that I've seen everywhere since I was a kid. Verne H. Winchell opened its very first location in California in 1948. Even though there were roughly 1,000 stores at the height of the donut shop's popularity in the '70s, there are now only around 100 throughout the United States.
I figured a shop that has been around for over 50 years must have a decent donut. I was wrong. Just like Yum Yum's, Winchell's glazed donut was nothing special. It was fine and would probably even go well with a cup of coffee. Actually, it's not that surprising that the glazed donut at Winchell's was so similar to the one from Yum Yum, considering Yum Yum bought Winchell's back in 2004.
Just like Yum Yum, this donut didn't have a great flavor. The glaze was very light and lacked any sort of sweetness. The two donuts were even the exact same price: $2.25 each. The only reason Winchell's inched past Yum Yum is because the donut itself wasn't as dense. That lighter texture made this a slightly more pleasurable eating experience — but only slightly.
3. Randy's Donuts
You can't miss that giant brown donut looming over the 405. There probably isn't a more iconic donut anywhere. That giant display makes it a popular tourist stop, and it's easy to understand why it's considered one of the 20 best donut shops in Los Angeles. I've stood in many a line waiting to get one of Randy's uniquely flavored rings, so I knew I had to include it in my ranking. While I usually grab one of its more interesting flavors, like coffee raised or s'mores, this time it was all about the glazed raised.
After sampling its more unique offerings, I have to say I was disappointed by this classic. I don't know what I was expecting. A thicker glaze? A lighter donut? I'm just not sure, but the first bite left me wanting more. I did enjoy the flavor of the donut itself; it had a savoriness that the previous donuts lacked. It reminded me of fresh challah right out of the oven: soft and light, with a hint of egginess. But the glaze was still shockingly thin and only added a tinge of sweetness. I'll absolutely continue to visit Randy's if I'm in the vicinity, but I'll stick with those fun flavors and leave the classics to other shops around town.
2. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Ever since Krispy Kreme came to Los Angeles, I've been driving out of my way to enjoy one of its luscious glazed donuts. While I have no trouble grabbing one out of the display case, if that famous neon "Hot Doughnuts Now" sign is lit up, I know I'm in for a real treat. After all, nothing compares to a fresh, hot donut coming right off the conveyor belt, when the glaze is still wet enough to stick to my fingers and drip down my chin. There's a reason this particular flavor scored so high on our Krispy Kreme doughnut ranking – it's absolutely the best donut on the menu.
While I wasn't lucky enough to score a donut right off the belt this time, the cooled version was just as good. The yeast-raised base made for a light donut that melted in my mouth, and the glaze was so thick and rich that it coated the entire ring. Every bite was sweeter than the last, making it a truly enjoyable eating experience — and the best one so far.
The only problem I had with this donut is that, because it's so light and airy, I had to order a second one immediately. Even though this donut is $0.25 more than Yum Yum and Winchell's, it's so heavenly, I'll continue to drive out of my way to get one (or two), no matter its temperature.
1. Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
Sidecar is another chain that regularly serves its donuts hot. This relative newcomer to the donut trade showed up back in 2012 in Costa Mesa when Sumter Pendergrast and his wife, Chi-Lin, decided they wanted to create a new place for friends and family to gather over a fresh donut and a great cup of coffee. Unlike some of the other donut shops on this list, Sidecar only releases a limited number of flavors every day; that way, it can focus on putting out the best donuts it possibly can. And let me tell you, it succeeds. Sure, it's a more expensive donut — clocking in at $4.25 — but this vanilla bean glazed donut was absolutely amazing.
It's significantly denser than the Krispy Kreme option, meaning that it (and a cup of coffee) are all I need for a sweet, satisfying breakfast. While the donut itself was like a rich slice of cake, the glaze is what made me down the entire ring in seconds. It's obvious Sidecar uses real vanilla beans, as that intense floral vanilla flavor hit my taste buds hard and lasted through to the final bite. The glaze, which is layered over the top of the donut like a thick blanket, is a vanilla lover's dream, and why this donut nabbed the top spot. It's a treat I'd be thrilled to sample every morning until the end of time.
Methodology
When it comes to donuts, I've always had my favorites (Krispy Kreme, I'm looking at you), but I wanted to see how the glazed donut offerings from both regional and national chains compared. Some on this list have over 100 brick-and-mortar locations from coast to coast, while others are regional, with only five locations, and definitely deserve some attention. Sidecar may only have nine locations, but there was no question it had the best donut.
Once I had chosen a list of chains, I drove from Venice Beach to Gardena and grabbed a glazed raised from each spot. I tasted them as soon as I paid for them so I could experience the donut at its freshest. Then I ranked them according to flavor, density, and price. As I said, a glazed raised should be light and fluffy with a thick glaze that's full of vanilla flavor. The glaze shouldn't be a sickly sweet coating that tastes just like sugar and water, and if a donut didn't taste good or had an off-putting mouthfeel, I didn't finish it. The most expensive donut may have captured the top spot, but that combination of a fresh, hot base topped with that luscious glaze was totally worth it.