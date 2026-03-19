I Tried Glazed Donuts From 7 Donut Chains. Here's What I'd Order Again

Donuts are one of my favorite breakfast treats. I love a donut with a nice, crispy exterior surrounding a fluffy cake, and with all those different colors and flavors, it's always a treat. We even have a tradition in my family that revolves around them: Every New Year's Day, we go to our favorite donut shop, grab an assorted dozen, and watch the Rose Parade. So when I had the opportunity to taste and rank glazed donuts from several chains, I jumped at the chance.

While donut lovers definitely have their favorite shops throughout the United States, there are also numerous national chains that get a lot of attention. So, I picked a variety of donuts from well-known giants and smaller West Coast shops. Then, I based my ranking on flavor and texture. See, a glazed donut should be fried (not baked) so that the outside is crisp but the inside is light and fluffy like a cloud. Read on to see which donut shops should be at the top of your list, and which ones should be skipped even if it's the only one in a 10-mile radius.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.