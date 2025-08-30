7 Entenmann's Snack Cakes, Ranked Worst To Best

When you conjure up an image of Entenmann's, you might more than likely think of its selection of donuts, but the brand has a shockingly wide range of items, from pies to pastries to muffins. I, too, grew up most familiar with the donuts, as we had a shop near me that would sell the boxed confections. I remember going in and grabbing a package of the store-bought donuts with my family, and there were always multiple other people doing the same.

I wanted to explore a new world of options by tasting my way through the brand's mini snack cakes, and I was able to locate all but one (the Party Crème Filled Cupcakes) at my local stores to snack my way down the list. I created this ranking by judging them on the delivery of their flavors, the appearance, and occasionally the texture. Let's embark on a journey to find the best mini that Entenmann's has to offer.