The Cake Frank Sinatra Ordered On Repeat Is Still Available Today (And Under $10)

The recognizable food brand Entenmann's began as a Brooklyn-based bakery in 1898 when German baker William Entenmann started to sell freshly baked items from his horse-drawn wagon. The family-owned and operated business quickly gained a reputation among New Yorkers, and one treat in particular made a lasting impression on Ol' Blue Eyes. Among the various kinds of food and drink that Frank Sinatra adored, Entenmann's crumb coffee cake could very well be situated near the top of the singer's list.

The famous crooner began ordering regular deliveries of the bakery's crumb coffee cakes in the 1950s. While the packaged product can now be found in markets — and ordered online for less than $9.89 per cake – to be delivered and cut to serving size, the sweet treat wasn't always so readily available. Sinatra's standing bakery order helped ensure that slices of the moist golden cake was always within reach. Fortunately for the singer, Entenmann's original Long Island bakery was not far from Sinatra's New Jersey home.