Choose This Type Of Sugar For Ultra-Rich Coffee Cake

Whether you're a coffee drinker or not, you can always enjoy a good piece of coffee cake. This dense and delicious treat is sweet enough to pair well with a rich espresso or fresh cup of joe, but it stands on its own as an excellent dessert with no accompaniment, too. Coffee cake is also pretty easy to make, but a few extra tips can go a long way in turning yours from good to fantastic. For starters, if you want a rich cake with a deep flavor in its sweetness, then reach for dark brown sugar over any other kind of sugar.

We've done a deep dive into the difference between dark and light brown sugar before, and the results boiled down to this: dark brown sugar has a deeper, stronger, and more molasses-leaning flavor. It imparts a complex sweetness to baked goods, and it can actually slightly alter the chemistry of what you add it to since it has higher acidity and moisture content than light brown sugar. Using dark brown sugar in your coffee cake recipe gives the dish a caramel taste, and the higher moisture content keeps it from drying out, even with the crumble topping.