The Best Donut Brand In Stores Tastes Even Better Than Krispy Kreme

Trader Joe's glazed sour cream donuts have an impressively fresh taste that's comparable to something you'd get from an artisanal donut shop. As such, the best way to enjoy one is immediately, as the baked goods at Trader Joe's have a short shelf life. We would highly recommend warming your donut in the microwave to give it even more of a fresh-from-the-bakery vibe. It only needs a few seconds, though, or you risk melting off the glaze. Other reviewers back up the idea of heating the TJ's donuts up first, noting that they are perfect after around 15 seconds in the microwave.

Other happy customers acknowledged that the sour cream doesn't impart much flavor but instead provides moisture to the batter. Given that moistness and the denser, cakier nature of an old-fashioned donut, they don't hold up if you're trying to make something like a grilled cheese sandwich with a donut. Likewise, be forewarned that these donuts, in particular, are prone to going stale quickly.

If you have some leftovers that are too tough to enjoy, make a donut bread pudding to give them new life and moistness. Simply follow a basic bread pudding recipe and swap in the Trader Joe's sour cream donuts. Add-ins like raisins, apples, or raspberry preserves can liven up the flavor even more. No matter what, you'll finish the six donuts in no time.