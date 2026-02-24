The Best Donut Brand In Stores Tastes Even Better Than Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is a household name when it comes to donuts. People all over the world are well aware that you go there for those delightful, round, sweet morsels, but there's another popular place that you might not expect to find superior donuts: None other than Trader Joe's. So, the next time you're strolling the aisles looking for frozen Trader Joe's pastries or maybe one of their many delicious premade foods, head on over to the bakery section to pick up a pack of the Glazed Sour Cream Donuts, which landed in the top spot in Tasting Table's ranking of 12 store-bought donut brands.
Yes, even Krispy Kreme's classic donuts couldn't compare. If you're a fan of old-fashioned donuts, then you are likely to really enjoy the TJ's bakery item, which comes in a box of six. The sour cream donut base delivers a balance to the sweet glaze, but it also provides a truly unbeatable texture: A combination that is somehow both fluffy and dense. Of course, eating one straight from the box is perfectly acceptable, but you may want to consider alternative methods to devour these scrumptious rounds too.
Other ways to enjoy Trader Joe's glazed sour cream donuts
Trader Joe's glazed sour cream donuts have an impressively fresh taste that's comparable to something you'd get from an artisanal donut shop. As such, the best way to enjoy one is immediately, as the baked goods at Trader Joe's have a short shelf life. We would highly recommend warming your donut in the microwave to give it even more of a fresh-from-the-bakery vibe. It only needs a few seconds, though, or you risk melting off the glaze. Other reviewers back up the idea of heating the TJ's donuts up first, noting that they are perfect after around 15 seconds in the microwave.
Other happy customers acknowledged that the sour cream doesn't impart much flavor but instead provides moisture to the batter. Given that moistness and the denser, cakier nature of an old-fashioned donut, they don't hold up if you're trying to make something like a grilled cheese sandwich with a donut. Likewise, be forewarned that these donuts, in particular, are prone to going stale quickly.
If you have some leftovers that are too tough to enjoy, make a donut bread pudding to give them new life and moistness. Simply follow a basic bread pudding recipe and swap in the Trader Joe's sour cream donuts. Add-ins like raisins, apples, or raspberry preserves can liven up the flavor even more. No matter what, you'll finish the six donuts in no time.