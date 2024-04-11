Sweeten Up Your Next Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Donuts

The best bread for your grilled cheese sandwich might not even be bread at all. It might be glazed donuts. It sounds like the ultimate when-worlds-collide culinary jewel created by the genius of a ravenous munchies-inspired gourmand. But, it's very much a real thing that exists in this world. Grilled cheese and tomato soup is an undeniably iconic pairing, but if your palate leans more sweet than savory, this grilled cheese upgrade might be just the sandwich hack you've been waiting for. The interplay of the cheese, butter, and glaze creates a gooey, sweet-savory sandwich with the crispy buttered sides out and the donut glaze and melty cheese tucked within.

Manhattan's Clinton Hall beer garden is famous for serving up a killer glazed donut grilled cheese with gooey melted mozzarella. It's not just this New York institution cooking these up, either. Everglazed, the donut shop at Walt Disney World, released a donut grilled cheese in 2021, and Tom & Chee restaurants nationwide also serve donut grilled cheeses. Luckily, you don't have to go further than your kitchen to enjoy one. All it takes is one glazed donut and a few slices of cheese.