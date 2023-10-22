Grill Leftover Glazed Donuts For A Sweet And Crunchy Treat

A thick, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth glazed donut can only last for so long. Technically you can keep it in the fridge for up to a week, but its freshness can start to decline quickly — and for a dessert where the texture is key, you may start to notice your treat going stale after a day or two. But while you may not want to eat a day-old glazed donut as-is, you can turn this pastry into a different (but just as delicious) dessert by grilling it.

By grilling your donuts, you'll still get all that sweet, sugary goodness — but instead of thick, cakey pastries, you'll bite down on satisfyingly crunchy treats. You'll want to start with slightly old donuts here because the somewhat stale texture won't turn into as much of a crumbly mess on the grill (plus, you won't want to waste their freshness by cooking them). And once you take them off the coals, you'll get caramelized sugar on the outside and hot crispy dough on the inside with just a little remaining softness, making these the perfect summer dessert.