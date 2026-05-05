The 15 Most Over-The-Top Donuts Of All Time

Though donuts have Dutch origins in savory fried balls of dough, these oily morsels have evolved into decadent masterpieces over the years. Bakers have set out to dismantle common notions of what a doughnut is and how it can be represented in a recipe. From sweetly stacked cakes, unique flavor combinations, and creative approaches to assembly, donuts have become items that are blurring boundaries between breakfast, treat, and dessert.

Tasting Table set out to compile a list of a few stand-out stars that have started online conversations and gotten taste buds talking. From mouth-watering malasada recipes to donuts with sweet heat baked into each bite — these over-the-top donuts were made for a time when aesthetics matter just as much as taste. Pour yourself a cup of coffee and get ready to scroll with envy, these creative culinary recipes may have you flooring it to your local donut shop stat.