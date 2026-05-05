The 15 Most Over-The-Top Donuts Of All Time
Though donuts have Dutch origins in savory fried balls of dough, these oily morsels have evolved into decadent masterpieces over the years. Bakers have set out to dismantle common notions of what a doughnut is and how it can be represented in a recipe. From sweetly stacked cakes, unique flavor combinations, and creative approaches to assembly, donuts have become items that are blurring boundaries between breakfast, treat, and dessert.
Tasting Table set out to compile a list of a few stand-out stars that have started online conversations and gotten taste buds talking. From mouth-watering malasada recipes to donuts with sweet heat baked into each bite — these over-the-top donuts were made for a time when aesthetics matter just as much as taste. Pour yourself a cup of coffee and get ready to scroll with envy, these creative culinary recipes may have you flooring it to your local donut shop stat.
The world's largest donut from Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis
TikTok chef Nick DiGiovanni is no stranger to shattering world records. Also behind the world's largest cake pop, chicken nugget, and sushi roll, DiGiovanni and fellow culinary icon, Lynn Davis, set out to build the world's largest doughnut cake. After drawing inspiration from "The Simpsons," the duo's pink recipe called for 5 pounds of sour cream, 100 trays, and an effort that resulted in the equivalent of 1,500 regularly-sized donuts. The 225-pound behemoth was made in under 8 hours and donated to Boston families through The Farmlink Project.
The burger donut from PV Donuts
What looks like a burger is in fact a large brioche donut filled with a slice of moist chocolate cake, topped with buttercream and strawberry jam toppings, and crowned with maple glaze. The fun presentation is an annual 4th of July special made by PV Donuts in Rhode Island, which is sure to sweeten up any holiday picnic spread.
Dubai Chocolate Malasada from Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
Borrowing flavors from the decadent Dubai chocolate bar, Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee's seasonal version of Hawaiia's malasada donut came packed with a pistachio and phyllo dough cream before it was dipped in a glaze made with ganache chocolate. Salted chopped pistachios topped off Monday — and select weekends— special that was described as "crunchy and perfect" by fans on Instagram.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Crumble donut from Pinkbox Doughnuts
Pinkbox Doughnuts in Las Vegas delights customers with monthly flavors. When the Pumpkin Cheesecake Crumble was announced in November, one fan on Facebook recognized, "This could become a problem." A base of streusel-coated, cinnamon-glazed pumpkin cake came crowned with a pumpkin cheese cake rosette and a final finish of pralines and caramel drizzle, making the treat a perfect complement for seasonal PSL orders. Pinkbox has made it onto our list of the best doughnut places in America for good reason — and this seasonal delight is one.
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread donut from Comfortland
Lovers of chocolate chip banana bread recipes would delight in Montana D'Alessio Barbieri's, AKA @donutdivany's, re-creation of the homey treat made in donut form. Her Queens-based establishment Comfortland is not only home to the original rainbow cookie crumb cake but also serves up specialties that delight regulars — like donuts tossed in nilla crumbs and crowned with peanut butter and Nutella drizzle. Donuts are served with a donut hole to complete the presentation.
Ube and bacon donut from DK's Donuts
DK's Donuts in Santa Monica, California, knows everything there is to know about baking with ube, and it proudly claims the title of having created the world's first ube donut. The vividly purple creations spruce up Instagram feeds with a noticeable purple crumb and purple cream cheese. The addition of purple cream cheese, purple crumb, toasted coconut, bacon, and pistachio is exactly what can get any palate excited, and the ube bacon bits donut is a beauty to behold.
Taro, matcha, and black sesame donut from PV Donuts
PV Donuts in Rhode Island lands a second mention on this list for a captivating recipe that demonstrated how taro root is more versatile than you might expect. Taro milk glaze and matcha drizzle coated this culinary art before a delicate black sesame lace cookie was set on top of the presentation. Earthy bitterness balanced by sweetness is a testament to true culinary craft. Seasonal recipes like this keep fans coming back on the reg.
It's Ya Birthday donut from Pinkbox Doughnuts
For those looking for donut recipes to satisfy a sweet tooth, a birthday cake-inspired treat is just the ticket. Pinkbox Doughnuts acknowledges it can be difficult to choose just one flavor after entering its Las Vegas store, but its festive-looking It's Ya Birthday donut is the kind of frosted, sprinkled affair that is difficult to back away from, complete with birthday cake filling and a blonde Oreo cookie.
Creme Brûlée Donut from Bread Ahead
The creme brûlée donut made by Bread Ahead in London went viral, and it is easy to see why. Pieces are made fresh each day, and samplers have noted that the cream filling, soft dough, and crunchy, caramelized topping are perfectly balanced, offering just the right amount of sweetness. The recipe mashup makes sense for anyone who has taken a bite.
Jalapeño Popper Sconut from Supermoon Bakehouse
New York's Supermoon Bakehouse went out on a limb with when it dropped the donut flavor Jalapeño Popper Sconut. Described as a blend of cornbread scone and donut, flavors of jalapeño, cheddar, and honey came together to deliver a surprising treat. "What an amalgamation of flavours," observed a fan on Instagram. These donuts were rolled in Tajín sugar and topped with smoky whipped chipotle sour cream. House-pickled jalapeños and crunchy sour cream and onion chips garnished this beauty. New flavors rotate according to the season, and our eyes are open to see if this one will comeback.
Dunkaroo donut from Donut Crazy
A bakery known as Donut Crazy banked on those who remembered snacking on Dunkaroos and scraping frosting out of containers. The appropriately-named donut recipe coated a vanilla glazed cake donut with vanilla dip, graham cracker crumbs, nonpareils, buttercream, and teddy grahams to bring tastes of the nostalgic 90s snack in a convenient and delectable donut form. Though Donut Crazy may have closed, memories of this recipe live on.
Doughnut Cakes by Suárez Bakery
More is more at Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, North Carolina, where several massive Texas doughnuts are stacked and layered with vanilla cream. A Texas doughnut hole rests on top of the pile, and customers can choose dip, filling, and sprinkles options to customize their orders. Cakes cost $25, and two days are required to produce these 8-inch diameter creations.
The Dough Melt sandwich from Novel Ice Cream
Novel Ice Cream in Arizona slices glazed donuts, packs them with ice cream, and places the sweet sandwich in a hot press to serve. "Nothing like it," wrote a fan on Instagram. These cool creations can be customized with an assortment of toppings. The bourbon toffee caramel crunch ice cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal topping is a noted favorite.
Cloud Nine donut from Glam Doll Donuts
Glam Doll Donuts in Minneapolis, Minnesota's Cloud Nine donut was a deceptive recipe. Biting into one of its donuts topped with chocolate fudge icing and chunks of fudgy brownies revealed a middle that was filled with bourbon chocolate ganache. For adults looking for a sneaky sweet treat to perk up a mid-week morning, this was definitely it.
Brooklyn Blackout Cake Doughnut from Doughnut Plant
New York City's Doughnut Plant is convinced that anyone can be converted into a chocolate lover after sampling the Brooklyn Blackout doughnut. Borrowing inspiration from Brooklyn's blackout cake, a moist chocolate cake doughnut is packed with chocolate pudding. Pieces are dipped in Valrhona chocolate glaze and rolled in chocolate cake crumbs, delivering the ultimate bite of decadence for $5.25.