The Dutch Immigrant Origins Of Donuts

Donuts first came to Manhattan when the island was still called New Amsterdam. The Big Apple wouldn't officially become "New York" until 1664 when Dutch Governor Peter Stuyvesant surrendered to English naval squadron leader Colonel Richard Nicolls, who led the triumphant mission under the Duke of York. But, while New York City served as the important backdrop for this historical moment in dessertdom, we're more focused on the real star of the show: The donuts. When Dutch immigrants first began moving to New York in troves during the 17th and 18th centuries, donuts came with them.

These proto-donuts were called olie koeken or olykoeks, meaning "oil cakes" in Dutch. Other sources find the treat referred to as oliebollen ("oil balls"). By whatever name, these fried beauties were humble cake balls stuffed with fruit or nut filling and fried in pork fat until golden brown. A recipe for "oliekoecken" can be found in a Dutch cookbook from the 17th century, detailing a simple, almost utilitarian ball of leavened yeast dotted with dried fruit. All they took to make were a few staple baking ingredients and a kettle of boiling oil, and at the time, their now-signature ring shape had yet to be invented.