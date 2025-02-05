15 Tips You Need To For Making The Best Fudgy Brownies

Would you rather have a brownie or a piece of cake? I personally think it's a hard question, but if you tend toward chocolate, fudge, and all things dense and molten, you're probably going to opt for a brownie every single time.

In terms of composition, there isn't much that sets brownies apart from cakes. Brownies include chocolate of course, but they otherwise contain the same ingredients as most types of cake: flour, eggs, fat, sugar, leavening agents, and the like. But what makes a brownie (and a truly good brownie at that), different from a cake is its super dense texture and lingering richness. While there are cakey brownies out there that have the same springiness of a cake and the chocolate flavor of a classic brownie, they can't hold a candle to a decadent fudge brownie.

There are many small tweaks that you can make to a brownie recipe to turn it from cakey to fudgy. I've utilized some of my experience as a home baker and brownie aficionado to offer ways that you can transform your cake-masquerading-as-a-brownie into a chewier, thicker, and ultimately more satisfying dessert.

