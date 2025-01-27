Brooklyn Blackout Vs Black Forest Cake: What's The Difference?

Light, airy types of cake like angel food cake and strawberry sponge cake certainly have their time and place to shine. But when a chocolate craving strikes, nothing hits the spot like a slice of rich, lush chocolate layer cake. Today, we're exploring two formidable players in this decadent Hall of Fame: Brooklyn Blackout cake and Black Forest cake. Both of these cakes should be taken seriously, comprising moist dark chocolate cake and a robust draping of chocolate ganache, which we love. We even like to add a layer of chocolate ganache to our zingy lemon bars. So, what makes these cakes better-suited to satisfy a particular craving?

Advertisement

The main difference between these rich beauties is their flavor profiles. Black Forest cake gives chocolate-cherry-cream, whereas Brooklyn Blackout cake is all about chocolate-on-chocolate. These ingredients also yield a different visual presentation. Black Forest cake features a stark color contrast as the dark chocolate cake meets white whipped cream and magenta cherries. With Brooklyn Blackout cake, it's totally dark monochrome, as implied by the "blackout" name.

Also, Black Forest cake doesn't share Brooklyn Blackout cake's crumb coating. If anything, Black Forest cake is typically garnished with additional syrupy cherries and a sprinkle of chocolate shavings. The final distinction between these two confections is their origins, with Brooklyn Blackout cake being a regional New York classic and Black Forest cake being a German tradition with official protected status. In other words, don't throw around the "Black Forest" name with just any old cake.

Advertisement