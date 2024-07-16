Malasadas Are Hawaii's Answer To Donuts, With Portuguese Roots

Hawaii may boast some of the world's most stunning scenery, but the Aloha State pays equal attention to its cuisine. Signature foods include macadamia nut pancakes, spam, loco mocos, and malasadas: the state's version of donuts, with a twist.

Malasadas are popular in Hawaii, though their roots are actually Portuguese. When Catholic immigrants from Portugal came to Hawaii from places like the Azores in the 19th century to labor in the sugar plantations, they brought malasadas with them as a Fat Tuesday tradition. According to Roberts Hawaii, they would make the pastries as a way to use up their sugar and lard ahead of fasting for Lent.

Over time, the treat has become a Hawaiian staple, with a few defining characteristics. Namely, malasadas lack a hole in the middle. Malasadas, likewise, are fried similarly to donuts but incorporate slightly different ingredients; like their more common counterpart, they rely on yeast, sugar, eggs, butter, and so forth ... but also, occasionally, may utilize evaporated milk.