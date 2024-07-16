Malasadas Are Hawaii's Answer To Donuts, With Portuguese Roots
Hawaii may boast some of the world's most stunning scenery, but the Aloha State pays equal attention to its cuisine. Signature foods include macadamia nut pancakes, spam, loco mocos, and malasadas: the state's version of donuts, with a twist.
Malasadas are popular in Hawaii, though their roots are actually Portuguese. When Catholic immigrants from Portugal came to Hawaii from places like the Azores in the 19th century to labor in the sugar plantations, they brought malasadas with them as a Fat Tuesday tradition. According to Roberts Hawaii, they would make the pastries as a way to use up their sugar and lard ahead of fasting for Lent.
Over time, the treat has become a Hawaiian staple, with a few defining characteristics. Namely, malasadas lack a hole in the middle. Malasadas, likewise, are fried similarly to donuts but incorporate slightly different ingredients; like their more common counterpart, they rely on yeast, sugar, eggs, butter, and so forth ... but also, occasionally, may utilize evaporated milk.
Fill -- or coat -- your malasadas with classic tropical flavors
Forget chocolate frosting and rainbow sprinkles. Once you make and fry your malasadas according to your chosen recipe, they'll prove the ultimate blank canvas for any and all Hawaiian flavors. If you need a starting point, however, draw inspiration from the state's bakeries. For instance, Honolulu staple Leonard's Bakery sells malasadas with a few signature fillings that include custard, haupia (coconut pudding), macadamia nut, dobash (chocolate), and guava. If those aren't enough options, Leonard's also serves coated malasadas, so you can likewise experiment with the outside of your dessert. Keep things classic with a basic sugar or cinnamon sugar coating ... or, up the flavor with a dusting of li hing: a plum powder popular in Hawaii.
Like donuts, malasadas can be served plain but lend themselves to getting creative. You can fill, dust, and coat them to your liking. Why not get adventurous with flavors, and experiment with different iterations? After all, malasadas taste great as a breakfast, snack, and dessert, so you have plenty of chances to enjoy the treat.