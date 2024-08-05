Chocolate Brioche Is The Decadent Way To Enjoy French Toast

Light, fluffy, and slightly sweet, brioche bread is often compared to cake due to its taste and texture — and if it wasn't for the presence of yeast in its dough, it very well might be. Indeed, because of its dessert-like nature, brioche is one of the best breads to use when making French toast. But like almost anything else that's edible, it can be made even better by adding chocolate. To take your breakfast to decadent new heights, try whipping up a stack of French toast using chocolate brioche.

Technically, brioche is a type of pastry known as a viennoiserie. It is made from enriched dough using butter, sugar, eggs, and milk, making it taste richer than your typical loaf of bread. The chocolate version, meanwhile, can be baked with the addition of chips, chunks, or a liquidy chocolate filling spread and folded into the dough.

Whether you use a store-bought loaf or bake one up from scratch, you can use slices of your chocolate brioche just as you would any other bread when making French toast to create a gooey-on-the-inside, golden-on-the-outside treat. However, you can't go wrong using Tasting Table's French Toast Waffles recipe, which sees fluffy slices of bread coated in a batter of heavy cream, eggs, vanilla extract, maple extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg, then toasted on a waffle iron to give it a nice, crispy exterior. No waffle iron? No problem — simply dip and fry in a buttered pan.