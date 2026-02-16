This Trader Joe's Item Is A Match For The Real Belgian Version

I'm a longtime Trader Joe's shopper, a food lover, and a travel fan. And I can't believe I found a dupe at TJ's for one of my fondest food memories of my travels: the company's Brioche Style Liège Waffles. But let me set the scene a bit: I've visited 22 countries, eating my way through them all. I specifically have delightful memories of eating €1 waffles in Brussels, Belgium.

I ate them so many times during my brief trip to the city because they were incredible, affordable, and widely available. This was well over a decade ago, and to be honest, I didn't know the exact name of the waffle at the time, but it always stuck with me. As it turns out, I consumed Liège waffles, which are (literally) a type of waffle from Belgium, but they are not to be confused with Belgian waffles. Liège waffles are smaller and denser than Belgian waffles.

They also have an irregular shape around the border that makes them stand out visually, but the flavor is the best part. The pearl sugar in the dough gives it a crunchy, sweet, and caramelized effect. The sugar offers both a sweet, complex flavor and textural contrast to make it stand out from your basic waffle. And beloved Trader Joe's has a pretty solid match that you can find in the bakery aisle for $3.99 for six waffles — which is actually a better deal than the €1 ones from my travels.