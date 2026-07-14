10 Legendary Costco Desserts That Are Absolutely Massive
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As you stroll into your local Costco, you'll be greeted by a wide variety of everyday essentials. This is, after all, what the grocery chain has become famous for — a place where people can load their carts with affordable bulk items. You'll only have to be in Costco for a few seconds before a cart loaded with toilet rolls, Kirkland Signature olive oil, soda, cleaning supplies, and booze scuttles past. While these items are usually at the top of most people's Costco shopping lists, if your sweet tooth leads you through the bakery section at Costco, you'll be met with an assorted array of desserts that are big on value. Over the years, Costco has released a variety of desserts that have, in their own right, become legends because of their impressive size.
We're talking oversized Costco creations like the much-loved apple pie, plain cheesecake, tuxedo mousse cake, and half-sheet cake. While nobody cares what the toilet paper tastes like, it's obviously an entirely different story with desserts. This is where Costco has managed to excel — in quite a few cases at least — balancing price, volume, and taste.
Just how much do these desserts weigh, and what do people say about them? Here's our list of top ten legendary Costco desserts that are both massive and tried-and-tested. We've also covered the price, but it's important to note that product weight listed here may vary based on seasonality and other factors, while the prices are approximate and may fluctuate depending on where you're shopping at.
Kirkland Signature Key Lime Pie
The first Costco dessert on our list is the Key Lime Pie, weighing a little over 4 pounds. That's a seriously large amount of sweet and tangy dessert to take home with you, and it's a particular hit over the summer months. A part of Kirkland Signature range, this oversized treat features a signature key lime filling with a generous portion of whipped cream dolloped on top, while the entire dessert is surrounded and held together with a buttery graham cracker crust.
As has been the case in previous years, when the summer months hit, Costco stores across the country stock on the sweet and tart key lime pie. This pie is in so much demand that when it was taken off shelves in some parts of the U.S., there was a public outcry on Reddit with what can best be described as complete dismay among some loyal customers. There's a lot of love for this Costco dessert, with some shoppers claiming it might be the best key lime pie they've ever had. Fans also describe it as amazing, competing for the title of the best Costco dessert.
How much will this big Costo dessert set you back? Expect to pay around $18, although the price does go up in some areas. This is one sweet treat that is well worth the cost and remains one of Costco's most standout summer desserts.
Kirkland Signature Apple Pie
There is a long-standing, deep affinity for apple pie across the country, and in order not to be left out of the opportunity to attract apple pie lovers, Costco went all out with its version of this classic dessert. What Costco created became legendary, and the chain became a key destination for those looking for not only a delicious apple pie but also the one that's generous in size. Tipping the scales at 4.5 pounds, it's another giant dessert that you can expect to see loaded in shoppers' carts as they scour the aisles for bargains.
Measuring 12 inches, visually this Kirkland Signature Apple Pie is right up there with the best ones. The top of the pie is toasty and perfectly browned, while the caramelized filling oozes out on the sides and through the top crust. Inside, it's packed to the brim with cinnamon-sugar-spiced apples. Despite its size, this Costco pie doesn't break the bank. You can expect to pay around $13 for this 4.5-pound dessert.
What do Costco shoppers have to say? Some have said it's the best supermarket apple pie they've ever had, while others claim it's the best apple pie, full stop. One Reddit user even said that they loved it even though they don't usually like apple pie. We have to agree, as this is one legendary Costco dessert that is certainly worth the hype and one of the best Costco desserts to buy. So, make sure to pop one into your cart the next time you're in store.
Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake
Another Costco dessert that is big in size is the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake, which some shoppers have simply described as pure decadence. Part of the Kirkland Signature range, this rectangular masterpiece is a popular option in the bakery aisle, and with a weight of around 2.5 pounds, it's enough for the whole family. This particular tuxedo mousse cake is dense, rich, and intensely chocolatey.
While it might be a dense dessert, don't mistake that for it being dry. It's a moist cake filled with chocolatey goodness that makes it a firm favorite for Costco dessert enthusiasts. It consists of five layers, including traditional chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, and, perhaps the best part, brownie chunks. The cake is finished with elegant chocolate decorations on top. Delicious? We certainly think so!
You don't have to take our word for it, though, as there are plenty of happy Costco shoppers who have raved about this dessert. As customers say, it gets devoured at parties, while one longtime fan said it was a big hit at their wedding and that they still order it for anniversaries. You can expect to pay around $22 for this mousse cake. If you're a fan of chocolate Costco desserts that are big enough to feed the masses, make sure to add this to your Costco cart the next time you're in store.
Kirkland Signature 12-inch Cheesecake
If you love a great cheesecake, then we highly recommend that you go down to your local Costco. The Kirkland Signature Cheesecake is another Costco dessert that deserves a place on this list. It's a popular item from the bakery aisle, with some Costco shoppers saying that it's better than some restaurant versions. The Costco cheesecake dessert weighs a whopping 4.5 pounds and is made up of dense deliciousness that will feed a small army.
While it may not be the cheapest Costco dessert you can buy, it's certainly worth it at around $23. If you consider what many other leading retailers charge in the U.S., it's a bargain. In many cases you can expect to pay $15 and more for cheesecakes that are about half the size. If you then work out what it costs per slice, this Costco cheesecake is really not that expensive. While it's both big and affordable, it's also one of Costco Kirkland desserts that could pass for homemade.
Even if you don't plan on sharing the treat, there's no need to worry about throwing out what you can't finish in one sitting. Once you've had your fill, you can pop the remaining slices in the freezer. Some shoppers wrap the leftover slices in foil, store them in the freezer, and pull them out later when they are in the mood for more. This is a fantastic Costco bakery treat that goes a long way.
Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie
Staying with the Kirkland Signature range, what would a list of the most legendary big Costco desserts be without the highly acclaimed Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie? This nutty dessert has been described as intensely flavored and not too sweet. As these pies often come across as overly sweet due to too much corn syrup and sugar, this Costco option seems to have the balance on point. A Costco pecan pie will add around 4 pounds to your shopping cart, so make sure that you leave some room for it.
Even if pecan pie isn't everyone's favorite dessert, this chunky treat has built up a loyal following over the years. One shopper summed it up quite well, saying, "10/10 would eat again without even bothering to cut out slices and instead just free for all spoon it out the tin." Some avid fans claim there was a slight change in the recipe a few years ago, which only made it better. Even if you're new to the dish, it's certainly one to go for if you're looking for a monster pecan pie that hits all the right taste buds.
Expect to get a flaky outer crust and an apricot-glazed top layer, with junior mammoth pecans spread throughout. Depending on which Costco you're shopping at, you can expect to pay around $17 for the 4-pound Kirkland Signature pie.
Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls
For anyone who enjoys a bit of cinnamon with their sweet treat, Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls is another big dessert that you should consider adding to your Costco cart. You'll get six rolls in each pack, with the total weighing in close to 3 pounds in some cases. First up, when browsing for this treat, you'll need to look carefully, as it might look like one solid dessert. That's because Costco is heavy-handed with the buttercream frosting, smothering all six rolls generously, making it look like one uniform dish.
Under the icing you'll find six individual gooey rolls, sprinkled with brown sugar and infused with just the right amount of cinnamon. The trick with this dessert is how you prepare it before it gets devoured. You'll need to pop it into the oven for a few minutes to melt the frosting. This gives each roll the right amount of gooeyness and allows all the elements to blend properly. While the inside might be soft and sticky, each roll has enough structure to hold everything together.
While some shoppers argue that you can just make them yourself, many Reddit users disagree. One Costco shopper said that while they love making cinnamon rolls, not having to always put the effort into them was welcomed. The cost is another great reason to buy these rolls. Priced at around $13 for six rolls, this is one Costco treat that continues to impress with its great value.
Half Sheet Cake
Costco's half-sheet cake, measuring 12 by 16 inches, might be the most impressive dessert option. Place it on the scale, and you'll be hit with the figure of monstrous 9.5 pounds. That is, ladies and gentlemen, a whole lot of cake that can serve up to 48 people. Depending on your sweet cravings, you can either keep this to yourself or share it with the neighborhood.
What does it taste like, though? First up, you'll need to like either chocolate or vanilla, as those are your flavor options. Each cake is packed with a mousse filling, chocolate or vanilla cheesecake, depending on which base flavor you choose. There are plenty of Reddit users who believe that it's not only the size that's great, but the taste as well. This Costco treat has been described as excellent, with some fans stating you can't go wrong with any of the options.
Expect to pay around somewhere between $25 and $30 for either flavor of the half-sheet cake. The thing with this dessert, though, is that you can't just walk in and grab one off the shelf — you need to order it in-store with a 24- to 48-hour waiting time. You can also order it via the Costco app. However, if it's value and taste you're after, the Costco half-sheet cake is a pretty solid option.
David's Cookies Premier Chocolate Cake
Another monster cake you can find at Costco is David's Cookies Premier Chocolate Cake, coming in slightly smaller than the half-sheet cake at 7.2 pounds. Though it's hard to put that into perspective, this is a very substantial and heavy cake. You'll find four layers inside this dessert, with enough chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache to fix any craving. On the outside, it is covered with pieces of dark chocolate that give the cake a tree-like look. It's one of those cakes that will have your friends and family staring in disbelief when they first catch sight of the chocolate monstrosity.
It's a big hit with Costco customers, with some claiming that they keep their Costco membership because of it. While it's great to take home, it also makes the perfect cake for any special occasion. The reviews of this dessert are overwhelmingly positive. One Reddit user described the cake as unbelievably good, while others say it's a heavenly dessert.
If you're looking to add this cake to your Costco cart, don't expect it to come cheap. It will set you back around $75, so it might be one you consider saving for. An exceptional cake like this may just be worth it, so if your budget allows, we suggest adding it to your cart.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie
There's arguably nothing more synonymous with the arrival of fall than a good old American pumpkin pie. In many parts of the country, it's an obsession, with retailers stocking up on this treat as early as August. If you're hosting a few friends and looking for a pumpkin pie big enough to go around, it's worth stopping by Costco to pick up this version. This Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie weighs over 3.5 pounds, measures 12 inches, and is available countrywide each fall. If you prefer a bit more me time with a delicious treat, then just get it for yourself — we won't judge.
While this Costco bakery item has been around for many years, the chain has managed to keep the taste the same, making it a fall staple for plenty of Costco shoppers every year. On the outside, the pie has a crust that customers describe as perfectly crisp with some crumbly bits and enough tenderness. Inside, expect a classic filling enriched with warming spices. For many, the only thing that Costco has gotten wrong in this case is that the pie is not available all-year-round.
While it's big on size, it's also big on value. Last year, Costco was selling this bakery treat at just under under $6, so we'll need to wait to see what comes later this year. Even if the price rises, it's serious value for any pumpkin pie enthusiast.
David's Cookies 10-inch Rainbow Cake
To end the list of oversized legendary Costco desserts, we bring you David's Cookies 10-inch Rainbow Cake. It's big, colorful, and, if the reviews are anything to go on, it's delicious. If you've seen this cake in person, it really is something to behold. From the outside, it doesn't look like much except a mountain of cake. But once you cut inside, you are treated to a colorful extravaganza, with five bright layers that will light up any room. This 10-inch cake weighs 7 pounds and is the perfect treat for a kids' party or when you just want to brighten your day.
In each slice you'll find red, orange, yellow, green, and purple layers of airy cake, with vanilla filling spread throughout. This is another Costco dessert that you can't just walk in and pop into your cart — you have to order it online. It's not cheap, coming in at just under $80, but legendary desserts like this may just be worth the high price.
Costco shoppers who have tried this spectacle loved the moist flavor, while others said that they were impressed with how fast it was made. If you're looking for a cake that makes a statement to celebrate a special occasion, this rainbow cake is a choice that you won't regret. It's big, colorful, and a treat that will go down well with all guests — or just get it for yourself!