10 Legendary Costco Desserts That Are Absolutely Massive

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As you stroll into your local Costco, you'll be greeted by a wide variety of everyday essentials. This is, after all, what the grocery chain has become famous for — a place where people can load their carts with affordable bulk items. You'll only have to be in Costco for a few seconds before a cart loaded with toilet rolls, Kirkland Signature olive oil, soda, cleaning supplies, and booze scuttles past. While these items are usually at the top of most people's Costco shopping lists, if your sweet tooth leads you through the bakery section at Costco, you'll be met with an assorted array of desserts that are big on value. Over the years, Costco has released a variety of desserts that have, in their own right, become legends because of their impressive size.

We're talking oversized Costco creations like the much-loved apple pie, plain cheesecake, tuxedo mousse cake, and half-sheet cake. While nobody cares what the toilet paper tastes like, it's obviously an entirely different story with desserts. This is where Costco has managed to excel — in quite a few cases at least — balancing price, volume, and taste.

Just how much do these desserts weigh, and what do people say about them? Here's our list of top ten legendary Costco desserts that are both massive and tried-and-tested. We've also covered the price, but it's important to note that product weight listed here may vary based on seasonality and other factors, while the prices are approximate and may fluctuate depending on where you're shopping at.