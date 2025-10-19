The Kirkland Pie Costco Shoppers Will Add To Their Carts Over And Over Again

A trip to Costco can be a time-consuming one, but it can fill your home with just about everything you could possibly need (or want), including cookies, cakes, pastries, pies, and other sweet treats from the bakery department. One pie that customers will add to their carts over and over again is the Kirkland Signature Apple Pie, which made the cut in our list of the 9 best Costco desserts to buy, according to shoppers.

On one Reddit post dedicated to Costco's Kirkland Signature Apple Pie, several called it "the best apple pie" they'd ever eaten. Some claimed that it was "truly the best," meanwhile others stated that it "simply amazing" and "perfection." A handful of commenters remarked that they've been eating slices every day for all three meals, or that they can complete a pie by themselves in a week or in just two days with a family. Even those who aren't dessert fans say they like it. Another post on Reddit had users calling the apple pie "an experience worth savoring," dubbing it "the best pie ever." Fans on Facebook also appreciate how many apples are included, with several noting that the pies are "very good."