The Kirkland Pie Costco Shoppers Will Add To Their Carts Over And Over Again
A trip to Costco can be a time-consuming one, but it can fill your home with just about everything you could possibly need (or want), including cookies, cakes, pastries, pies, and other sweet treats from the bakery department. One pie that customers will add to their carts over and over again is the Kirkland Signature Apple Pie, which made the cut in our list of the 9 best Costco desserts to buy, according to shoppers.
On one Reddit post dedicated to Costco's Kirkland Signature Apple Pie, several called it "the best apple pie" they'd ever eaten. Some claimed that it was "truly the best," meanwhile others stated that it "simply amazing" and "perfection." A handful of commenters remarked that they've been eating slices every day for all three meals, or that they can complete a pie by themselves in a week or in just two days with a family. Even those who aren't dessert fans say they like it. Another post on Reddit had users calling the apple pie "an experience worth savoring," dubbing it "the best pie ever." Fans on Facebook also appreciate how many apples are included, with several noting that the pies are "very good."
A great tasting pie with equally great value
As is the case with many products, Costco's Kirkland Signature Apple Pie is huge. Spanning 12 inches and weighing nearly 5 pounds, it offers 16 servings (or eight very generous servings), and doesn't cost much. Depending on where you live, shoppers indicate prices between $7.99 and $12.99.
For maximum enjoyment, you can serve it with vanilla ice cream for a classic apple pie à la mode — try Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, which also made our list of top desserts. Just be sure to use one of the best ways to heat apple pie before you dig in, as nothing beats a warm slice of apple pie. You can also transform the Kirkland Signature Apple Pie into a brand new dessert by mashing it up and baking it again with toppings like a crumble.
Usually available in the fall and winter, this apple pie makes a great option for your Thanksgiving table, along with the pumpkin pie that Costco fans swear by for holiday celebrations. And if you can't finish the apple pie in a few days, you can always freeze a few slices to enjoy at a later date.