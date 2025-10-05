The Store-Bought Pie Costco Fans Swear By For Holiday Celebrations

Fall ushers in the much-anticipated pumpkin season, and for Costco fans, that means the return of one of the most beloved fall bakery items: the pumpkin pie. While many grocery stores sell their own version of this seasonal pie, Costco's stands out from the rest with its humongous size and ridiculously affordable price. At 58 ounces, it only costs around $6 and feeds 12 hungry people. The pie is available from late August through December, making it many people's trusted go-to dessert for holiday gatherings.

Customers have pointed out that the price of this pie is simply unbeatable; it would likely cost more to make a classic pumpkin pie of that size from scratch. Despite the inflation and the ever-rising price tags, Costco's pie has also remained the same size and price through the years — people have gone as far as measuring the pie to ensure it hasn't been the victim of shrinkflation.

While all can agree the price is a steal, when it comes to the taste and texture, the opinions start to diverge. Some find it too bland, claiming it's too light on the spices, while others prefer the tamer, pumpkin-focused flavor. The texture of the pie has also been off-putting to some who have branded it as mushy — a sentiment reflected in our own ranking of 5 grocery store pumpkin pies, where Costco's pie placed last. Nonetheless, many Costco-goers passionately defend the dessert, viewing it as an unbeatable holiday favorite, especially when hosting company.