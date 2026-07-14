15 Recipes That Elevate Crackers Beyond A Cheap Snack
When it comes to shelf-stable pantry staples, crackers are a pretty common option to have on hand. That said, there's nothing particularly exciting about munching on Saltines or Ritz crackers. The snack's neutral foundation makes it easy to pair them with a wide array of flavor-boosting ingredients. Furthermore, if you're making your own crackers, there are plenty of ways to spruce up a standard flour, water, and butter recipe to give it more pizzazz.
We've collected over a dozen recipes from our recipe developers that offer delicious ways to elevate crackers beyond a cheap snack. While you definitely don't need to splurge to make most of these, you can take some basic ingredients, add a twist, and end up with something more enticing than you would anticipate. The next time you have unexpected guests or want to prep an easy snack with a pantry staple, these recipes are sure to be a hit. As long as you have a pack of crackers or the will to bake them from scratch, you'll find something among the selection.
1. Gluten-Free Garlic and Herb Crackers
Gluten-free diners can't just grab any old pack of crackers off the grocery shelf and dig in. Even pre-packaged gluten-free options can be lackluster at times. Thankfully, these gluten-free garlic and herb crackers don't sacrifice flavor and will be popular no matter your dietary preferences.
Almond flour and flaxseed meal make up the bulk of the recipe, and they're seasoned with roasted garlic, thyme, and rosemary. Serve them as crunchy nibbles or along with cheese or dip to add an elegant flair to any snack session.
2. Mediterranean Brie Cracker Sandwich Bites
If you have a package of Ritz crackers, a jar of black olives, fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, and a wedge of Brie cheese, you're on your way to whipping up these delicious Mediterranean sandwich bites. These gourmet canapes bring upscale flavors to the table with minimal effort, making them the perfect option to serve at a dinner party as your guests are mingling with drinks in hand.
3. Creamy 5-Ingredient Chevre Cheese Dip with Crackers
A great dip can elevate everything from plain Saltines to fancier, more boldly flavored crackers. This dip combines tangy goat cheese, cream cheese, lemon, garlic, and chives to create a spread that's loaded with savory goodness. You can serve it solo or with fruit jelly for a sweet contrast; the latter would bring it into gourmet territory and make it worthy of a spot on your dinner party spread.
4. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Seed Crackers and Pumpkin Hummus
If you're looking for a gluten-free cracker that doesn't skimp on flavor, look for one with seeds. This recipe includes sunflower, pumpkin, sesame, and chia seeds, along with a handful of other ingredients to bulk out the dough.
The nutty flavors pair perfectly with chickpea hummus that's enhanced with pumpkin puree, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice, offering a juxtaposition of crunchy, creamy textures and sweet and savory flavors. Plus, you can easily switch up the cracker seasoning depending on which flavors you're in the mood for.
Recipe: Gluten-Free Pumpkin Seed Crackers and Pumpkin Hummus
5. Smoked Cheddar Cheese Ball with Pistachios, Coriander, and Cumin
It's hard to go wrong with cheese and crackers, and this recipe takes the standard duo up a notch. Smoked cheese adds a boost of flavor, while seasoned, chopped pistachios enhance the ball. The unique medley of seasonings maxes out this appetizer's flavor and the textural contrast adds a bold twist, leaving you with the perfect accompaniment for a plate of crackers.
Recipe: Smoked Cheddar Cheese Ball with Pistachios, Coriander, and Cumin
6. Christmas Cheese Ball
If you're looking for a colorful cheese ball recipe that fits right in with a Christmas buffet, this is it. Cream cheese and cheddar create a blank canvas for the colorful and textured diced red peppers, curly parsley, and chopped walnuts. It's an elevated treat that's quick and easy to make (it's on the table in 10 minutes), and it can be set out with either simple Saltines or higher-end crackers.
Recipe: Christmas Cheese Ball
7. Jalapeño Popper Dip
Jalapeño poppers are a party favorite, and this recipe transforms the classic appetizer into a scoopable dip that makes use of whatever crackers you have in your pantry. The buttery breadcrumb topping stands out next to ordinary dips with its rich flavor and crunchy texture, making it an automatic crowd-pleaser. Serve with crackers for dipping (try Ritz for an extra buttery boost) for a snazzy appetizer that's sure to outshine the rest.
Recipe: Jalapeño Popper Dip
8. 5-Ingredient Olive Tapenade
Serving plain crackers with olive tapenade is an instant way to elevate them beyond a thrifty pantry staple. While you could buy pre-made tapenade, making it from scratch, which only takes about five minutes, is a surefire way to up the ante into gourmet territory.
Anyone who tries it is bound to be impressed. The tangy, salty paste is perfect for spreading on crackers and topping with other accouterments, like cheese.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Olive Tapenade
9. Swedish Caraway Rye Crisps
For an elevated cracker upgrade, look no further than rye flour. Adding it to the batter with all-purpose flour will take its flavors to new heights, especially when paired with bittersweet, earthy caraway seeds and molasses. Let Swedish flavors inspire you further and serve the crackers with smoked or pickled fish, or opt for cheese and pickles for a subtler take, especially if picky diners are present.
Recipe: Swedish Caraway Rye Crisps
10. Brown Rice Cheese Crackers
These cheesy crackers are a homemade recreation of Cheez-Its, and they also happen to be gluten-free, thanks to the brown rice flour base. They're packed with extra-sharp cheddar cheese and Parmigiano-Reggiano to give them a truly gourmet upgrade, along with seasonings to add some pep to each bite. If you love cheese, you'll want to keep a batch of these on hand at all times to enjoy solo, with dip, or if you're feeling really cheesy, with more cheese.
Recipe: Brown Rice Cheese Crackers
11. Sour Cream and Fennel Crackers with Anchovies
As this recipe proves, the right toppings can take crackers into gourmet territory. Whether you want to make the crackers from scratch with flour, sour cream, and fennel seeds or use a store-bought variety, the topping is ultimately what steals the show.
Shaved fennel, marinated anchovies, and pink peppercorns offer crunchiness and chewiness, along with mingling licorice flavors, brininess, and a fruity, mildly spiced touch. The result is snazzy enough to serve at your finest dinner party or eat when the craving for an elevated snack hits.
12. Saltine Cracker Toffee
Who says cracker upgrades have to be savory? This Saltine cracker toffee recipe brings a delightful sweetness to the table, offering a fun way to tie up a meal or satisfy a sweet tooth.
Butter, sugar, and chocolate transform ordinary crackers into a sweet toffee treat. Chances are you'll have most of the ingredients on hand, and you can exert your culinary prowess by switching up the toffee toppings. You'll need to be a bit patient, though, because the toffee needs to set in the fridge, so be sure to start prepping the moment a craving for sugar strikes.
Recipe: Saltine Cracker Toffee
13. Cajun Firecracker Crackers
If you're looking to elevate crackers beyond a cheap snack, packing in loads of flavor is the move. These Cajun firecracker crackers take the assignment seriously and feature ranch dressing seasoning, red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, cayenne, and Old Bay seasoning. All you need is a few minutes of prep work before you can sample these savory crackers by the handful. With so much going on, you don't need to add anything to enjoy them.
Recipe: Cajun Firecracker Crackers
14. Savory Brie and Herb S'mores
Everyone knows about classic s'mores with graham crackers, but this savory spin takes on a whole new allure. Swap the marshmallows for Brie cheese, then load it onto a plain or herby cracker along with a homemade cranberry relish flavored with orange and spices. Add a second cracker for true s'mores appeal and dig into this sweet and savory combo. This novel take on s'mores provides an instant upgrade to ordinary cheese and crackers, turning your snacking into a playful recipe that delivers on flavor.
Recipe: Savory Brie and Herb S'mores
15. Salty-Sweet Poppy Onion Crackers
These homemade crackers prove that the basic carb can be worthy of showing off. There's a bit of prep work involved, but once you serve these (solo or with cheese and charcuterie), you'll be glad you took the time.
The recipe includes eggs for binding, which also provides a little bit of protein and a pleasant crunch, as well as poppy seeds, which add a nutty taste and a speckled look. But the seasoning is where it's at, boasting fresh black pepper, dried onion flakes, and sea salt.
Recipe: Salty-Sweet Poppy Onion Crackers
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