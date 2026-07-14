15 Recipes That Elevate Crackers Beyond A Cheap Snack

When it comes to shelf-stable pantry staples, crackers are a pretty common option to have on hand. That said, there's nothing particularly exciting about munching on Saltines or Ritz crackers. The snack's neutral foundation makes it easy to pair them with a wide array of flavor-boosting ingredients. Furthermore, if you're making your own crackers, there are plenty of ways to spruce up a standard flour, water, and butter recipe to give it more pizzazz.

We've collected over a dozen recipes from our recipe developers that offer delicious ways to elevate crackers beyond a cheap snack. While you definitely don't need to splurge to make most of these, you can take some basic ingredients, add a twist, and end up with something more enticing than you would anticipate. The next time you have unexpected guests or want to prep an easy snack with a pantry staple, these recipes are sure to be a hit. As long as you have a pack of crackers or the will to bake them from scratch, you'll find something among the selection.