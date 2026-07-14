The 5 Best Ways To Enjoy International Styles Of The Filet-O-Fish That We Discovered In 2026

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It is no secret that McDonald's adapts its menu around the world to better suit local palates, but with an item like the Filet-O-Fish, which has hardly changed since it was introduced over 60 years ago, any departure from the norm comes as a surprise. For McDonald's customers curious about tasting the chain's fish sandwiches in other global markets, a few order customizations — and occasionally an extra ingredient brought from home — can give the Filet-O-Fish an intriguing touch of international flair.

Since its introduction in the early 1960s, the Filet-O-Fish has been a mainstay of the McDonald's menu around the world. It was first introduced to bring in Catholic customers on Fridays, but the chain's first non-beef menu addition proved to be popular with people of many cultures. Nevertheless, the Filet-O-Fish recipe has hardly changed over those ensuing decades. The fried fish patty is now made from Alaskan pollock, rather than the original halibut, but it still comes on a steamed bun with half a slice of cheese and the signature tartar sauce featuring pickles, capers, onions, and parsley.

Around the world, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is generally available in that same original format, but other variants also crop up. The fast food giant's goal when tinkering with this menu item is to appeal to different tastes and different cultures, so some of the fish sandwiches on this list may not appeal to everyone. Then again, you never know until you try it, and maybe tasting a take on the Filet-O-Fish from Belgium or Norway will change your McDonald's order forever.