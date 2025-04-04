13 Best Sauces For Fried Fish That Aren't Tartar Sauce

Whether you're eating store-bought fish sticks or sitting down to a huge plate of homemade fish and chips, you're going to need sauce for your fried fish to make it as delicious as possible. On its own, fried fish can be somewhat bland, albeit crispy, and it serves as a carrier for your sauce of choice. That sauce is what infuses the meal with all that flavor you're craving. Perhaps the most iconic sauce for fried fish is tartar sauce, with its creamy tanginess that offers both a texture and a flavor component to your dish. But if you don't have any store-bought tartar sauce on hand and simply don't feel like making your own, or you're just craving a different kind of flavor profile, what kind of sauce should you choose to pair with your fried fish?

There are actually quite a few sauces that taste particularly good with fish, and we've compiled a list of them here. Some are more herbal, while others pack plenty of heat. There are sauces that are all about acid, while others really double down on rich, fatty oil. Give a few of these different sauces a try, and you may find some new flavors to work into your fried fish routine.