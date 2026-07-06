Not Mayo Or Tartar Sauce: Would You Try A Filet-O-Fish Belgian-Style?

The introduction of the Filet-O-Fish sandwich back in 1962 changed the trajectory of McDonald's restaurants. At the time, branching out from the beef-focused menu of the moment was about bringing in Catholic diners on Fridays, but the first major McDonald's menu addition did more than meet that market desire; it was also a first step toward the customization and regionalization of the chain's menus around the world. Nowadays, the menu at McDonald's restaurants varies tremendously by location, with even seemingly familiar items like the chain's signature fish sandwich arriving with slight tweaks, as is the case with the McFish in Belgium.

McDonald's most famous seafood offering is the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, a crispy square of fried Alaskan pollock topped with tartar sauce and half a slice of American cheese on a steamed bun. In some other global markets, like the U.K., this recipe is little changed, though they may spell it "tartare sauce" on that side of the pond. Pop across the English Channel to Belgium, however, and things are a bit different. It's widely known that Belgians dip their fries in mayonnaise, and these unique sauce selections extend to fish sandwiches as well.

With Belgium's McFish sandwich, the steamed bun and fried fish remain, but it is served without the cheese, and the creamy tartar sauce is swapped out for ketchup. Mayonnaise on French fries and ketchup on fried fish: It may sound backward to customers in the U.S. market, but it is actually fairly widespread — and popular.