The Most Iconic Ice Cream Flavor In The Decade You Were Born

While your favorite ice cream depends on personal tastes, the year you were born might have a stronger influence than you think. America's love for ice cream has been pretty much constant since it arrived in the country in the 1700s, but the most popular flavors have varied quite a lot. We dove into dessert history and got the scoop on the most iconic ice creams of the 1930s to the 2010s, so you can find out which flavor ruled cups and cones during the decade you were born.

From vintage ice cream flavors no one seems to eat anymore to modern ones featured on Instagram feeds, the following frozen treats truly captured the hearts of generations. To pick ice creams for each decade, we considered the overall popularity of the flavor at the time, as well as how strongly it represents that period's dessert trends and innovations. There's some surprising history behind why certain flavors rose to prominence at 1950s soda fountains, 1980s ice cream chains, gourmet scoop shops of the 2000s, and so on.

Some of these flavors were breakout stars during the decade they were invented, while others saw a rush of popularity some time after. Many were even helped along by old-school ice cream brands that are no longer around, like Howard Johnson. To be clear, we won't be covering ice cream novelties like Choco Tacos or '90s-era character ice pops here, but you might get just as nostalgic over the following flavors.