Long before Borden's became known for its mascot, Elsie the Cow, and for its frozen treats, founder Gail Borden invented condensed milk in the mid-1800s. The Borden Company grew as canned food became a pantry staple, and condensed milk became a necessity for Civil War soldiers who needed portable, reliable food. The company evolved into not only a dairy giant but also an ice cream empire. The cherry vanilla flavor remains a particular favorite for many customers, and many fans reminisce about it online. "I love cherry ice cream. I'd go back to 1962 for [it]," wrote one user on Reddit. "I still love cherry vanilla ice cream. It's my favorite," added another on Facebook.

The legacy of the Borden's entrepreneurial endeavors lives on in Lafayette, Louisiana, however, where the ice cream orders are proof that some foods are meant to stick around. Recent visitors have commented that the business is clean, well-maintained, and looks like new. Not only are the treats said to be delicious, but the service is noted to be friendly and helpful. "This was some of the best ice cream I've had in a very long time," wrote a fan on Google.