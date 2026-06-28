You Can Still Enjoy Borden's Fan-Favorite Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream At Its Last Location In The South
Borden's Ice Cream may be a long-gone, nostalgic brand for many, but for some lucky ice cream lovers, one store is still open for business. In Lafayette, Louisiana, Borden's Ice Cream Shoppe lays claim to the last remaining retail Borden's Ice Cream Shoppe in the world, where the ice cream is still scooped up like in days gone by.
First opened in 1940, Borden's established the Lafayette branch as one of many Borden's ice cream parlors located across the country. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette inherited the shop in 1981, and ownership was purchased by the Lerille family in 2009, who have since kept the business running. The menu preserves family favorites and items designed to curb sweet cravings. A version of Borden's fan-favorite black cherry vanilla holds court, and options like loaded banana splits and sundaes offer a sweet taste of nostalgia. Hot dogs, Frito pies, and nachos provide savory options.
The establishment of a lasting legacy
Long before Borden's became known for its mascot, Elsie the Cow, and for its frozen treats, founder Gail Borden invented condensed milk in the mid-1800s. The Borden Company grew as canned food became a pantry staple, and condensed milk became a necessity for Civil War soldiers who needed portable, reliable food. The company evolved into not only a dairy giant but also an ice cream empire. The cherry vanilla flavor remains a particular favorite for many customers, and many fans reminisce about it online. "I love cherry ice cream. I'd go back to 1962 for [it]," wrote one user on Reddit. "I still love cherry vanilla ice cream. It's my favorite," added another on Facebook.
The legacy of the Borden's entrepreneurial endeavors lives on in Lafayette, Louisiana, however, where the ice cream orders are proof that some foods are meant to stick around. Recent visitors have commented that the business is clean, well-maintained, and looks like new. Not only are the treats said to be delicious, but the service is noted to be friendly and helpful. "This was some of the best ice cream I've had in a very long time," wrote a fan on Google.