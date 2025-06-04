Condensed milk was developed in the early to mid-1850s after entrepreneur and inventor Gail Borden witnessed children dying from contaminated milk. Refrigeration wasn't accessible to the public at that time, nor was milk pasteurized, and the storage methods for milk were fallible, leaving it to spoil rather quickly. Borden embarked on a journey to preserve milk better and give it a longer lifespan.

He leaned on the work French chef Nicolas Appert had already made condensing milk. High temperatures killed bacteria in the milk and removed a large percentage of the water in milk, but Appert's product was considered flavorless. Borden solved this by adding sugar, which sweetened the milk considerably and acted as a preservative. He then turned to tin cans to answer the storage problem, sterilizing them first, and sealing them completely.

However, condensed milk still wafted in the shadows of the market, until journalist Frank Leslie wrote a number of articles lambasting New York's dairy industry. The articles exposed the industry for selling contaminated milk that was marketed as fresh, and Borden saw the opportunity to position condensed milk as a solution. There was more solid uptake then, especially by parents who needed milk for their babies. But it was a massive order from the United States Army to use condensed milk in ration packs during the Civil War in 1961, and soldiers bringing the experience of this, and other canned foods, back home with them that really gave the product notable infiltration of the market.