6 Old School Ice Cream Brands That Are No Longer Around
With so many ice cream brands and unique ice cream shops throughout the U.S. to choose from, there's no shortage of options to satisfy your sweet tooth. But even with the numerous brands crafting high-quality ice cream in classic and unique flavors, there's something nostalgic about old-school ice cream brands that take us right back to the good old days. While they might not have stood the test of time for whatever reason, we can look back with fondness at the ice cream brands that served up scoop upon scoop of this popular dessert. From ice cream parlors to grocery store pints, these are some of the ice cream brands that are no longer around but exude nostalgia and leave us wishing for a simpler time — one where it only took a scoop of ice cream to solve all of our problems.
Bresler's Ice Cream
Originally known as Bresler's 33 Flavors, this ice cream brand was started by William Bresler and his brother in 1929. What began as a simple ice cream cart in Chicago's Lincoln Park led to a wholesale business, a burger franchise called Henry's Hamburgers (which is now out of business except for one location), and eventually the brand's first ice cream parlor in 1962. It wasn't until 1987 when the Bresler chain was sold to Oberweis Dairy that it was rebranded to Bresler's Ice Cream.
With two more flavors than Baskin-Robbins, Bresler's offered the usual favorites like chocolate and vanilla but was really known for its bold and innovative flavor combinations. Flavors like Licorice Voodoo, Kitchen Sink, Vermont Maple, and Cherry Cola Sherbet among many others continued to draw customers in and leave many reminiscing about the good old days of Bresler's, with one Reddit user saying it was "better than Baskin Robbins" and that Licorice Voodoo was "one of [their] favorites."
But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and that includes Bresler's. With the last of over 300 locations closing in 2007, Bresler's lovers are left to settle for Baskin-Robbins' 31 flavors instead.
Bonnie Doon
Founded in 1938 by the Muldoon brothers in Indiana, Bonnie Doon's ice cream was produced for a chain of diners of the same name. This classic drive-in offered roller-skate carhop service delivering crinkle-cut fries, choco-mint sodas, and Bonnie burgers to hungry customers. Ownership passed to two new proprietors in 1990, keeping the Bonnie Doon spirit alive and expanding availability of the ice cream brand to grocery stores for everyone to enjoy at home.
Unfortunately, it was announced in 2013 that Bonnie Doon was not only shutting down the carhop diners, but also the factory that produced the Bonnie Doon ice cream brand, effectively putting an end to the ice cream the area had come to know and love. But that doesn't mean patrons are out of luck completely, as there is one lone Bonnie Doon Drive-In still going strong in Mishawaka, Indiana. While you aren't going to get the same Bonnie Doon ice cream (they now utilize a different brand), you can still get a dose of nostalgia alongside some delicious burgers and fries.
Speelman's Ice Cream
One of the oldest ice cream brands on this list, Speelman's Ice Cream was founded in 1878 by Samuel Lawrence Speelman. This Cumberland, Maryland-based company spent its early years producing and distributing ice cream without ever having a location for patrons to visit and enjoy a treat. That all changed in 1902 with the first Speelman's Ice Cream parlor in downtown Cumberland. Even after Samuel's death, the Speelman legacy lived on through various family members and eventually other owners.
Although the ice cream parlor closed in 1960, Speelman's Ice Cream brand continued until 1977, making it Cumberland's oldest brand of ice cream (and its last). Any type of frozen treat you could think of, Speelman's Ice Cream likely carried it. With offerings that included ice cream, popsicles, fudgesicles, ice cream sandwiches, sherbets, ice cream cakes, and even ice cream molds, Speelman's was your go-to for all things frozen and sweet. But don't take it from us; the love for ice cream and all things Speelman's could easily be summed up by their jingle, "You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream, You scream, I scream, we all scream for Speelmans!" and the many cherished memories shared by those who got to frequent Speelman's while it was still around.
Howard Johnson
Before hotels, Howard Johnson was actually known for restaurants, and in particular, the 28 flavors of ice cream that he manufactured. That's right: While his name is synonymous with a popular hotel chain (now owned by Wyndham), Howard Johnson got his start through the success of his ice cream. By developing his own formula using twice the butterfat of most other brands, he began his own line of ice creams with flavors like pistachio, pineapple, and coconut. This simple change to an age-old formula resulted in ice cream that was much creamier.
It wasn't until 1929 that Johnson opened his first sit-down restaurant in Massachusetts. And with its success came more restaurants and eventually 132 franchise locations by 1940. Johnson was also in tune with the changing landscape of American habits. As road trips became more common, Johnson knew that location was everything, placing his restaurants on the side of highways to maximize visibility and visitation, which only furthered the brand's expansion. However, once ownership was transferred and cuts were made to save money, the food (and ice cream quality) suffered, leading to the closure of this once-yummy ice cream stop.
Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor
Almost as if it were designed for a movie set, this old-school, 1900s-themed ice cream parlor exuded charm and made patrons feel as if they were stepping back in time. From the servers dressed in period attire — including straw boater hats — to the self-playing piano at each location, you could feel the attention to detail in every corner.
Established in 1963 in Portland, Oregon, Farrell's became a chain that quickly grew to 58 locations by the 1970s. It became so popular that it drew the interest of Marriott, which bought it out and continued to expand it for a total of 130 locations. Even after Farrell's technically went out of business, a few locations stayed open under individual ownership, with the last one in Brea, California, closing as recently as 2019.
Staying true to traditional ice cream parlor offerings, Farrell's served food such as burgers, fries, hot dogs, and other diner favorites, as well as ice cream treats. But the showstopper was no doubt its out-of-this-world ice cream sundaes. For example, the Zoo Party Sundae was made up of four different ice creams, three sherbet flavors, four toppings, whipped cream, nuts, cherries, and bananas. This behemoth took two employees to carry it out to whoever dared to order it. Farrell's also served a Hot Fudge Volcano made with a whopping 30 scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Brigham's Ice Cream
Started in Boston in 1914, Brigham's Ice Cream quickly grew and was beloved by locals for over 100 years. Brigham's was known for (and still is) making its ice cream with real milk and cream. Unfortunately, due to financial problems that included a bankruptcy filing, all but four locations —Andover, Arlington Heights, Hingham, and Quincy — closed between 2008 and 2009. But those four precious locations only stayed open a few more years before having to rename completely and switch ice cream vendors in 2013, all because the company decided to stop selling its ice cream in large, bulk containers.
But Brigham Ice Cream lovers are not out of luck completely. You can get pints at grocery stores throughout New England. Not only does Brigham's still produce classics like vanilla, chocolate, and cookies and cream, it makes a handful of "Boston-inspired" originals. Just Sprinkles features a creamy vanilla ice cream loaded with "bits of chocolatey sugar cone" and tons and tons of sprinkles. Another favorite is its Mocha Almond, a rich chocolate coffee ice cream with lots of almond pieces.