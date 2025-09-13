6 Old School Ice Cream Brands That Are No Longer Around

Originally known as Bresler's 33 Flavors, this ice cream brand was started by William Bresler and his brother in 1929. What began as a simple ice cream cart in Chicago's Lincoln Park led to a wholesale business, a burger franchise called Henry's Hamburgers (which is now out of business except for one location), and eventually the brand's first ice cream parlor in 1962. It wasn't until 1987 when the Bresler chain was sold to Oberweis Dairy that it was rebranded to Bresler's Ice Cream.

With two more flavors than Baskin-Robbins, Bresler's offered the usual favorites like chocolate and vanilla but was really known for its bold and innovative flavor combinations. Flavors like Licorice Voodoo, Kitchen Sink, Vermont Maple, and Cherry Cola Sherbet among many others continued to draw customers in and leave many reminiscing about the good old days of Bresler's, with one Reddit user saying it was "better than Baskin Robbins" and that Licorice Voodoo was "one of [their] favorites."

But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and that includes Bresler's. With the last of over 300 locations closing in 2007, Bresler's lovers are left to settle for Baskin-Robbins' 31 flavors instead.