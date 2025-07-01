The Ice Cream Sundae Dessert You Should Be Making Weekly This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ice cream sundaes don't have to be a special occasion treat that you spend over 10 dollars on at an ice cream shop. You can actually make an ice cream sundae dessert at home with your favorite store-bought ice cream and toppings in a casserole dish that you can enjoy every day of the week this summer.

While we've explored transforming ice cream sandwiches into an ice cream cake with the help of a casserole dish, whipped cream, and garnishes, a DIY sundae dessert has more room for customization of both flavor and texture. Plus, the focus is more on the ice cream itself as the foundational layer for the toppings.

To build the dessert, you'll start by thawing ice cream so it's soft enough to spread over the bottom of a casserole dish or pie tin with the help of a silicone spatula like this set from Chef Aid. Then you can top the ice cream with a layer of diced candy bars, cookie crumbles, or praline, followed by a third fluffier layer of Cool Whip. Next, you'll freeze the sundae dessert for around four hours to firm up. You'll now have ice cream sundaes for the whole week to cut out of the casserole dish, add to your own personal bowl, and finish with a drizzle of chocolate sauce and a maraschino cherry.