The History Of Rum Raisin Ice Cream Actually Began In Italy

Maybe you associate raisins with your grandparents — but even today, it's not uncommon to spy hard-packed rum raisin ice cream in a retro parlor. The flavor is as sophisticated and nostalgic as it is divisive. Still, if you write off rum raisin as another tragedy of the '80s, you should know that folks have been enjoying the flavor for much longer than that (and they can't all be wrong).

The idea to combine boozy raisins with dessert came from sweet-toothed foodies in the Italian region of Sicily who were soaking Málaga raisins in rum and combining them with vanilla gelato. Rather than rum raisin, the treat was initially called "Málaga gelato." Toting a high concentration of natural sugar, the raisins are used to produce the sweet wines for which Málaga, Spain is world famous. In fact, when the Sicilians were first soaking their Málaga raisins, they weren't using rum at all. Their go-to was Marsala wine, which has an uncanny rum-like flavor profile. Indeed, Málaga raisins have been traded as a luxurious prized food item in Europe since the 1700s, and authentic Málaga muscatel raisins (pasas de Málaga) are designated by an official DOP seal.