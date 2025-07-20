This Beloved Texas Ice Cream Brand Has Been A Freezer Staple For Generations

If you're a Texas native, Blue Bell is the brand of ice cream you most likely have in your freezer. Even your grandparents might've grown up eating Blue Bell because this beloved ice cream brand is more than 100 years old. Originating in 1907 in Brenham, Texas, Blue Bell started as a farmers' cooperative called the Brenham Creamery Company that made butter and sour cream out of leftover dairy from the surrounding farms. By 1911, the creamery began producing ice cream in a hand-cranked metal can surrounded by cracked ice and it was delivered by horse and carriage to customers who had to gobble up this cold commodity the day it arrived.

By 1919, management changed hands, and the collective of farmers elected E.F. Kruse, a college-educated teacher who turned down a job as school superintendent to become the creamery's CEO. It was Kruse who changed the name to Blue Bell after a wild flower that grows around the region in 1930. Blue Bell survived the scarcities of World War II and began mass producing Blue Bell ice cream in the 1960s, when it became a household name not just around Brenham, but around the entire Lone Star State. Today, E.F. Kruse's grandson Paul Kruse is the CEO, and his children are following in their father's footsteps to make Blue Bell a family business for a fourth generation.