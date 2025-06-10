12 Of The Biggest Ice Cream Recalls In U.S. History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ice cream is a food you rarely think about as something that could be dangerous, but there have been quite a few big ice cream recalls in the U.S. While there have been big ice cream recalls because of foreign objects, undeclared allergens, or Salmonella found in ice cream, the biggest reason for ice cream recalls is Listeria, which tends to be a common factor in frozen food recalls. If you miss just a little bit of Listeria on machinery and surfaces, the same strain can grow enough to infect again even years later, which happened to a few of the companies on our list.

Without frequent plant inspections, it's likely that some of the Listeria infections could have ramped up to become a deadly outbreak. At least one company on our list demonstrated that, even when companies know its products have Listeria, they will sometimes still sell those products. Unfortunately, people died from eating some of those ice cream products, and the company was saddled with hefty fines totaling multiple millions of dollars. We certainly hope it served as a cautionary tale for other ice cream companies to be diligent with their testing, even when the state health department, FDA, or other entity isn't there doing inspections. There are 12 ice cream recalls on our list that are among the biggest in U.S. history, both in terms of the amount of ice cream recalled and the number of people who fell ill or died.