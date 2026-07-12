8 Hottest Food Trends Of 2026 (So Far)

At the end of every year, PR agencies and research firms attempt to answer the question: What food trends will take off in the upcoming year? Now, halfway through 2026, we're starting to see which food trends have really had some staying power. Some of these trends are more health-focused, while others are more about flavor or even aesthetics. All of them, though, do the work of showcasing where the food culture currently is ... and where it's going in the future.

We're taking a look at some of the hottest food trends of 2026 so far, from various green veggies to alternative sources of fat. Perhaps you've seen some of these trends taking off yourself, and maybe you've even participated in some of them. On the other hand, since these trends are still pretty fresh, you may not have seen the evidence of these items' popularity yet. Whatever the case may be, learning about what's on trend in the food world can give you a glimpse of culture as a whole and how it's shifting as the world — and what we eat — continues to change.