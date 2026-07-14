5 Costco Frozen Items To Skip In 2026

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Costco customers put a lot of trust into their favorite bulk-buy store, which is why it can feel like a nasty shock when some purchases prove to be disasters. The frozen aisle is particularly perilous, as the products are often packed in opaque bags or boxes, meaning there's no way to judge the taste, smell, or texture before you buy. However, you can look at fellow shoppers' opinions to see which items to try or avoid, and that's exactly what we did to find out which Costco frozen food flops you should skip in 2026.

While some Costco frozen foods could pass for homemade, the items on this list embody the worst stereotypes about freezer aisle products: bland, lackluster flavors; strangely dry or soggy textures; and an overall lack of freshness that makes them not worth your cash. We looked at detailed product reviews, as well as social media commentary from Costco fans, to see which items from the freezer aisle get the most consistently negative feedback. Sadly, some of our no-buy products used to be well-liked before they nosedived in quality over the past few years. Next time you visit your local warehouse, pass up on these five duds and go for the best Costco freezer items of the year instead.