Costco Shoppers Aren't Sweet On This Frozen Dessert — 'I Was Sadly Disappointed'

Costco is known for big deals and big portions of fresh and frozen foods. Boasting a bevy of irresistible bakery sweets, Costco is also home to a number of delightful mini foods, which are perfect for entertaining large groups. One frozen dessert that simply didn't cut it with Costco shoppers, however, is usually a fan favorite in its larger form. Though conveniently priced and portioned, Junior's Mini Cheesecakes lack the same desirable taste and texture as a standard-sized cheesecake, leaving Costco shoppers with sour opinions of the confection.

Typically, Junior's New York cheesecake features a unique crust that may puzzle fans of a traditional graham cracker layer. In its place on the bottom is a thin sponge cake for which Junior's cheesecakes are best known. The absence of a crust on the mini frozen version from Costco has confounded some shoppers. Redditors claim the cakes "feel incomplete without having a graham cracker crust." Others note an unpleasant consistency, stating "the top parts of them all had a rubbery/chewy texture."

The overall assessment of these miniature frozen cheesecakes is that they just don't measure up to their full-sized New York counterparts. Reddit comments confirming this include, "the cheesecakes at their restaurants are much better than these bites from Costco," and, "It's a bummer because the cheesecake from the actual restaurant is delicious." While this is one of the Costco desserts to avoid, it's still worth a trip to your local warehouse to discover plenty of other craveable desserts.