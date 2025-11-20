Costco Shoppers Aren't Sweet On This Frozen Dessert — 'I Was Sadly Disappointed'
Costco is known for big deals and big portions of fresh and frozen foods. Boasting a bevy of irresistible bakery sweets, Costco is also home to a number of delightful mini foods, which are perfect for entertaining large groups. One frozen dessert that simply didn't cut it with Costco shoppers, however, is usually a fan favorite in its larger form. Though conveniently priced and portioned, Junior's Mini Cheesecakes lack the same desirable taste and texture as a standard-sized cheesecake, leaving Costco shoppers with sour opinions of the confection.
Typically, Junior's New York cheesecake features a unique crust that may puzzle fans of a traditional graham cracker layer. In its place on the bottom is a thin sponge cake for which Junior's cheesecakes are best known. The absence of a crust on the mini frozen version from Costco has confounded some shoppers. Redditors claim the cakes "feel incomplete without having a graham cracker crust." Others note an unpleasant consistency, stating "the top parts of them all had a rubbery/chewy texture."
The overall assessment of these miniature frozen cheesecakes is that they just don't measure up to their full-sized New York counterparts. Reddit comments confirming this include, "the cheesecakes at their restaurants are much better than these bites from Costco," and, "It's a bummer because the cheesecake from the actual restaurant is delicious." While this is one of the Costco desserts to avoid, it's still worth a trip to your local warehouse to discover plenty of other craveable desserts.
Choosing a better cheesecake
With Reddit comments calling the Junior's mini variety a waste of money and complaints that they "taste nothing like how Junior's cheesecake is supposed to taste," it's clear that this frozen dessert from Costco is less than an ideal choice.
If you buy a large-sized Costco cheesecake instead of this disappointing frozen offering, you can employ a similar technique to the one that transforms Costco pumpkin pie into the ultimate party dessert by cutting the cheesecake into miniature portions. Starting with a plain cheesecake and dividing it up into convenient individual servings will also allow you to offer your guests their choice of custom toppings. If you have the time and inclination, you can also try making your own cheesecake at home.
Though it takes some work, a recipe for fig and caramel mini cheesecakes can be the highlight of your holiday season. For an even easier party dish that's low effort but filled with familiar flavors, try assembling a cheesecake dessert dip. You can find plenty of pleasing fresh and frozen desserts at Costco, along with all the ingredients you'd need to make your own from scratch. Unfortunately, these Junior's minis aren't a win, but they can still inspire more culinary creativity.