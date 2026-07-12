One Of Trader Joe's Best New Bakery Items Already Deserves A Comeback

If you have been skipping Trader Joe's bakery aisle during your romps through the store, consider this your sign to look a little closer. You'll find plenty of treats, from an array of sliced breads (which our taster tried and ranked) to beloved, limited-edition cookies. But none of its bakery products earn quite as much positive press as its Mini Sheet Cakes. These desserts are perfect for serving and come in an array of permanent flavors, including Dark Chocolate Ganache and Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean, as well as seasonal renditions that have shoppers running to the bakery section to find. One flavor that has captivated customers, but has unfortunately bid TJ's fans adieu for now, is the Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake.

This dessert features a moist, coconut cake infused with coconut milk, topped with a cream cheese frosting and a smattering of coconut flakes. Unlike many of Trader Joe's other Mini Sheet Cakes, this one incorporates coconut flakes into the cake base as well for extra texture. The flavor was one of our favorite products in March 2026, and shoppers are hellbent on its return. On an Instagram post about the cake, shoppers were not afraid to share their thoughts. "Just make it a regular item already! It's soooo good," said one shopper, while another one chimed in, "Dangerously delicious x10."