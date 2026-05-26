Trader Joe's Summery Limited-Time Cookie Might Just Be My New Favorite Sweet Treat
Seasonal foods make life feel a little more festive, and Trader Joe's is a whiz at coming up with limited-time summer offerings to turn your average month into a special time of year. When I first heard about the Strawberry Doodle Cookies, they didn't exactly speak to me, but upon my last visit, they caught my eye while perusing the bakery section. I figured I'd try them, though they still didn't seem all that fascinating based on appearance alone. After all, half the cookie is hidden behind the cardboard packaging, so you can't get the full scope of the dessert.
That all changed upon opening the plastic wrapper. As I did so, I was hit with a nostalgic strawberry aroma that reminded me of strawberry Pop-Tarts. I was immediately and considerably more intrigued. I took a bite and floated to heaven from the moment it touched my taste buds. The Strawberry Doodle Cookies boast an authentic strawberry flavor thanks to both strawberry powder and puree. The puree is actually part of the apple strawberry fruit pieces throughout the cookie.
The cookie base itself is somewhat thick and dense with a slightly chewy texture. Each cookie is coated in sugar and strawberry powder, hence the name. It's like a summer version of a traditional snickerdoodle, minus the cinnamon. Do yourself a favor and buy a box of these the next time you're at Trader Joe's! A single box comes with six cookies for only $5.49, with two sets of three cookies wrapped in plastic — ideal for keeping them fresh.
What Trader Joe's customers think of the fruity sweets
From the moment these appeared on the shelves last year, they were a hit. Folks online describe them as buttery, decadent, and amazing. "These are the best TJ's bakery item I've ever had," one user commented on an Instagram reel, "and I love a lot of them!" Reviewers enjoy that the strawberry flavor isn't overwhelming, and I agree. The cookie base is tasty enough, but the strawberry powder and pieces make it all the better.
Additionally, many claim the cookie imparts a banana-like flavor; I didn't catch that myself, but I don't mind banana (strawberry banana cookies would be pretty epic). Conversely, others say they are too sweet, boring, or that the texture was strangely hard and crunchy — some even claimed that the strawberry tasted fake or that the chewy pieces got stuck in their teeth. This might have something to do with the flavor similarities to unfrosted strawberry Pop-Tarts. "They weren't horrible, but definitely not a re-buy for me," one user shared on Reddit.
If you like seasonal treats, strawberries, or just trying out new items, then you're sure to enjoy these limited-time sweets. Try heating them in the microwave for 8 to 10 seconds for a warmer version that mimics a straight-from-the-oven experience or transform them into an ice cream sandwich for an ultra-rich dessert. Although they were first introduced in 2025, I only just discovered them and wanted to share them with you. I may go back and buy another box just to freeze them! There are lots of tasty strawberry items from Trader Joe's if you want to stick with fruity eats and sweets.