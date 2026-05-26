Trader Joe's Summery Limited-Time Cookie Might Just Be My New Favorite Sweet Treat

Seasonal foods make life feel a little more festive, and Trader Joe's is a whiz at coming up with limited-time summer offerings to turn your average month into a special time of year. When I first heard about the Strawberry Doodle Cookies, they didn't exactly speak to me, but upon my last visit, they caught my eye while perusing the bakery section. I figured I'd try them, though they still didn't seem all that fascinating based on appearance alone. After all, half the cookie is hidden behind the cardboard packaging, so you can't get the full scope of the dessert.

That all changed upon opening the plastic wrapper. As I did so, I was hit with a nostalgic strawberry aroma that reminded me of strawberry Pop-Tarts. I was immediately and considerably more intrigued. I took a bite and floated to heaven from the moment it touched my taste buds. The Strawberry Doodle Cookies boast an authentic strawberry flavor thanks to both strawberry powder and puree. The puree is actually part of the apple strawberry fruit pieces throughout the cookie.

The cookie base itself is somewhat thick and dense with a slightly chewy texture. Each cookie is coated in sugar and strawberry powder, hence the name. It's like a summer version of a traditional snickerdoodle, minus the cinnamon. Do yourself a favor and buy a box of these the next time you're at Trader Joe's! A single box comes with six cookies for only $5.49, with two sets of three cookies wrapped in plastic — ideal for keeping them fresh.