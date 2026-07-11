Forget Costco: Why These Frozen Staples Aren't Worth Buying In Bulk

For shoppers who love to make sure their cupboards are stocked to the brim all year round, Costco is a haven. And we get it. We love heading to the warehouse retailer to bulk buy everything from condiments to bakery items like chocolate chip cookies. But it turns out, not everything is worth buying in big quantities.

We took a closer look at some of the items in Costco's freezer section to figure out if they're really worth bulk-buying at all. The truth is, when it comes to these specific items, unless you're hosting a party or making yourself a very, very big dinner (hey, no judgement here), it's probably a good idea to save the freezer space and buy smaller packets from your local grocery store.

We understand some may disagree (debate is healthy, after all), but here are some of the things we think just aren't worth buying in bulk. Apologies in advance to all of the French fry lovers out there.