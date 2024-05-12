Waffles Are The Base For The Ultimate Breakfast Nachos

We've got some ideas for your savory take on breakfast nachos. Of course, breakfast classics like bacon, sausage, hash browns, and either scrambled or fried eggs will taste delicious piled on top of chopped waffles. To give the dish a Tex-Mex twist add jalapeños, chilis, chorizo, avocado, and perhaps some cilantro as a garnish, paired with classic frozen margaritas for a brunch party. Draw inspiration from classic chicken and waffles and use popcorn chicken and syrup with some of the other ingredients. And don't forget about cheese, so add shredded cheddar for sharpness and Monterey jack or pepper jack for a final touch of heat. Finish the savory breakfast nachos with maple syrup for a touch of sweetness, sour cream for tang, or chipotle mayo for deeper flavors.

There are also plenty of ways to put a sweet touch on breakfast nachos. Perhaps an obvious choice is to use fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and even kiwi paired with blueberry waffles. For an even sweeter twist, use chocolate chip waffles topped with chocolate chips, whipped cream, spoonfuls of Greek yogurt, and maybe some of those fruits to temper the richness. Add bacon along with fruit or chocolate for a fusion of salty and sweet flavors. Just don't forget the maple syrup and consider a dusting of powdered sugar.

