Say Goodbye To Boring Salad Dressings: Upgrade Them With This Ingredient From Your Bar Cart
Whether you're a fan of vinaigrettes or dressings, many recipes contain a sweet element to balance the acidity of common ingredients like vinegars or citrus juice. While honey, sugar, or maple syrup are common sweeteners, you should swap them out for grenadine. The deep red syrup that is the star ingredient in a Shirley Temple, grenadine's versatility extends to salad dressings of all kinds.
Grenadine is essentially a sweet pomegranate reduction that not only acts as a sweetener for salad dressings but also contributes a fruity tang from the pomegranate. It will complement the acidity of vinegar, lemon juice, sour cream, or Greek yogurt while also enhancing their own tangy flavors. Use it in conjunction with fruity vinegars like apple cider vinegar, balsamic, and red wine vinegar to enhance their sweet and fruity notes. You can use it to replace honey or maple syrup in a vinaigrette with a simple one-to-one ratio swap. Since grenadine has tartness to it, you might want to reduce the vinegar in your recipe by a teaspoon or two. You can also use it to sweeten creamy dressings with a mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt base, as the fruity acidity will cut through the richness of a creamy base.
If you'd rather not make salad dressing from scratch, you can also transform store-bought vinaigrette with a splash of grenadine. Since many store-bought salad dressings already have sweeteners, you should add grenadine conservatively, a teaspoon at a time.
Combining grenadine with other ingredients in a salad dressing
Not only will grenadine upgrade a vinaigrette or creamy salad dressing, but you can also combine it with other unique ingredients to further improve a salad dressing's flavor and consistency. For example, a spicy mustard is another great addition to vinaigrettes that will complement the sweet and tangy grenadine with some spicy heat, bring a thickening agent, and help your vinaigrette emulsify. If you're worried about your vinaigrette being a little too sour, you can add a teaspoon or two of mayonnaise.
Grenadine isn't the only ingredient from your bar cart that will take salad dressing to the next level. We also think tequila is the boozy addition that will make your salad dressing sing. Combine a tablespoon of tequila and two or three tablespoons of grenadine with lime juice, olive oil, and taco seasoning for a sweet, sour, savory, and fiery dressing to pour over this Southwest avocado salad. You can bring a salty, umami-rich balance to your grenadine-spiked vinaigrette by pairing it with a tablespoon of olive brine.
Grenadine will also help inform the types of salad ingredients you use. The fruitiness of grenade will work well with nuts, bitter greens like arugula or shredded Brussels sprouts, dried and fresh fruit, and salty, creamy, or funky types of cheese. It'd be perfect over this French-inspired arugula and chevre salad with toasted almonds and sliced plums. Or combine grenadine and sour cream for an easy two-ingredient dressing for a fruit salad.