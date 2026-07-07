Say Goodbye To Boring Salad Dressings: Upgrade Them With This Ingredient From Your Bar Cart

Whether you're a fan of vinaigrettes or dressings, many recipes contain a sweet element to balance the acidity of common ingredients like vinegars or citrus juice. While honey, sugar, or maple syrup are common sweeteners, you should swap them out for grenadine. The deep red syrup that is the star ingredient in a Shirley Temple, grenadine's versatility extends to salad dressings of all kinds.

Grenadine is essentially a sweet pomegranate reduction that not only acts as a sweetener for salad dressings but also contributes a fruity tang from the pomegranate. It will complement the acidity of vinegar, lemon juice, sour cream, or Greek yogurt while also enhancing their own tangy flavors. Use it in conjunction with fruity vinegars like apple cider vinegar, balsamic, and red wine vinegar to enhance their sweet and fruity notes. You can use it to replace honey or maple syrup in a vinaigrette with a simple one-to-one ratio swap. Since grenadine has tartness to it, you might want to reduce the vinegar in your recipe by a teaspoon or two. You can also use it to sweeten creamy dressings with a mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt base, as the fruity acidity will cut through the richness of a creamy base.

If you'd rather not make salad dressing from scratch, you can also transform store-bought vinaigrette with a splash of grenadine. Since many store-bought salad dressings already have sweeteners, you should add grenadine conservatively, a teaspoon at a time.