Kick Salad Dressing Up A Notch With An Ingredient From Your Bar

We all love a good hack to level up the dishes we prepare at home, whether it's to spoil the fam or to impress the guests. So you'll really want to have this dressing hack up your sleeve — and it lives in a very unlikely place for a salad hack. You'll often find it in your bar, near a bunch of toothpicks and bottles of vermouth, vodka, and gin. Ah, you've guessed it, haven't you? The ingredients for a martini (shaken, not stirred, according to James Bond). And the actual ingredient? Olives. Or, more precisely, the olive brine.

But olive brine is just the leftover preservative of the olives, you might say. On the contrary — olive brine is your secret weapon for next-level salad dressing. The salty brine, infused with rich flavor from the olives, packs a delicious punch to your vinaigrette or creamy salad dressings.

Olives are naturally quite luxurious in taste because of the amino acid glutamate that occurs in them naturally. This richness infuses into the salty brine, delivering a holistically salty, sour, sweet, and slightly bitter (also from the olives) quality. Just a tablespoon or two (taste-test your olive brine first to check its level of saltiness — some are saltier than others) will bring a mysterious umami to your dressing. Your guests won't be able to put their finger on it, but they will drizzle it (then drizzle it a few more times) over their salads.