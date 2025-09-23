The Unexpectedly Boozy Way To Amp Up Your Salad

A homemade salad dressing can turn even the most boring salad into a treat. And the best homemade dressings perfectly complement every crispy, crunchy, salty, or sweet bite of salad. If you're always on the lookout for ways to take your salad to the next level, a delightfully boozy vinaigrette dressing addition is exactly what you need.

One of the most genius ways to use tequila in your cooking is to add it to your salad dressing. A tequila vinaigrette combines your favorite tequila (whether a luxury tequila brand or a more affordable one) with tangy citrus juice and a sweetener. The tequila adds a slight spiciness to the dressing as well as a warm, smoky aroma. Plus, it's one of the easiest (and tastiest) ways to use up that bottle of cheap tequila you've had in your bar cart for ages.

To make a vinaigrette salad dressing with tequila, combine oil (either olive, avocado, or canola can work) with the tequila of your choice. You don't need a lot — just a tablespoon or so of the spirit for every quarter cup of oil. Add a few spoons of a sweetener like honey or agave syrup to the mix, as well as lemon or lime juice, some apple cider or red wine vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. To give the vinaigrette an even tangier flavor, add another source of citrus of your choice — limeade, orange juice, or even lemonade. You can further customize the dressing to your taste by adding some hot sauce, swapping the honey or agave with brown sugar, or whisking in a dash of spicy, Dijon, or honey mustard.