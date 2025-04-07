The Easiest (And Tastiest) Way To Use Up That Bottle Of Cheap Tequila

Some tequila exists for one reason and one reason only: to be the companion to all of your cocktail whimsy, a low-stake risk for a spontaneous treat. That's why you shouldn't write off that bottle of cheap tequila just yet. It may not have the oak-aged smoothness or layered complexity of higher-end varieties, but it offers endless potential for fun experimentation. The trick is simply to pair it with the right ingredients, and you don't have to be a cocktail connoisseur for this. Just a quick blend with fruit, citrus juice, and ice will do.

Good tequila deserves a good sipping and savoring, but bad tequila? A good disguise is all it needs, and there's no better candidate than sweet, vibrant fruits and zingy citrus juice. The natural sugars round out the bitter edges and highlight the spirit's fruity undertones, while the acidity cuts through the burning sensation. While the ice often suffices, frozen fruits will get you an even thicker and more luscious texture, so if you've got time, pop the fruits into the freezer first. The second you blend everything together, the cooling ice mellows out any remaining harshness. In your glass now sits a smooth, luxurious margarita-like drink with a frosty consistency — a dream come true for lazy summer days.