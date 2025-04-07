The Easiest (And Tastiest) Way To Use Up That Bottle Of Cheap Tequila
Some tequila exists for one reason and one reason only: to be the companion to all of your cocktail whimsy, a low-stake risk for a spontaneous treat. That's why you shouldn't write off that bottle of cheap tequila just yet. It may not have the oak-aged smoothness or layered complexity of higher-end varieties, but it offers endless potential for fun experimentation. The trick is simply to pair it with the right ingredients, and you don't have to be a cocktail connoisseur for this. Just a quick blend with fruit, citrus juice, and ice will do.
Good tequila deserves a good sipping and savoring, but bad tequila? A good disguise is all it needs, and there's no better candidate than sweet, vibrant fruits and zingy citrus juice. The natural sugars round out the bitter edges and highlight the spirit's fruity undertones, while the acidity cuts through the burning sensation. While the ice often suffices, frozen fruits will get you an even thicker and more luscious texture, so if you've got time, pop the fruits into the freezer first. The second you blend everything together, the cooling ice mellows out any remaining harshness. In your glass now sits a smooth, luxurious margarita-like drink with a frosty consistency — a dream come true for lazy summer days.
A frozen, tequila-laden concoction with countless ways to make it your own
You may never run out of ideas with this easy, convenient trio. When summer rolls around, make the most of those flavor-bursting berries. After all, you can hardly go wrong with a classic frozen strawberry margarita. A mix of blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries swirling with lemon juice and tequila is also worth a try. Another summer harvest that also deserves a spot in the blender is peaches. Sweet, tart, and charmingly aromatic, peaches bring unparalleled joy to the taste buds, even more so when paired with lemon juice.
It would also be remiss not to consider tropical fruits. With pineapples and mangoes, it almost feels as though you're sipping on sunshine. You can even swap out regular ice for coconut milk cubes to add a light creaminess to the drink. Feeling adventurous and bold? Top your frozen mango cocktail with chili powder to embody the sweet-spicy contrast of mangonada — a spicy blended drink that's beloved in Mexico.
For a more refreshing take, watermelon is just what you need. Add a couple of mint sprigs, and you've got the perfect summer beverage. On the side of nutty and earthy, count on avocado to get the job done. Mixing this fruit with tequila might seem unconventional, but the lime juice works wonders in bringing these different elements together. A frozen margarita with avocado and cilantro is a marvelous companion for tacos and guacamoles, don't you think?