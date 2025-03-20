10 Genius Ways To Use Tequila In Your Cooking

Tequila and other agave spirits like mezcal are great for crafting delicious cocktails and sipping straight or on the rocks. But if the only way you're enjoying tequila is in drinks, you're missing out. Why? Because tequila's smoky and complex tastes and aromas can add out-of-this-world flavor to your cooking, too.

Mixto, blanco, and añejo tequilas or mezcals taste great in all sorts of foods. They add something extra to sweet, savory, and spicy dishes — particularly those with a Mexican or Southwestern flair. As a bartender and cookbook author, I love adding spirits like tequila to my cocktails and my cooking. It is something I do a lot, usually with spectacular results. From adding it to a spicy corn chowder to topping a traditional flan, these are some of my favorite ways to incorporate tequila and other agave spirits (including non-alcoholic agave spirits) into my cooking — and I think you'll love them, too.