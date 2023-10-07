Bourbon Is The Missing Ingredient For Bolder Flavor In Your Flan

Flan is its own wonderful thing: Delicious, creamy, and incredibly satisfying. If you're not familiar with flan, it sits somewhere between custard and cheesecake in creamy cake-like dessert territory, and it's an absolute revelation. If you've ever eaten flan (and especially if you've made it) you know it has a deep caramel topping that oozes over the sweet, velvety custard full of toffee and vanilla flavors. So, of course, flan and bourbon are a match made in heaven.

Flan doesn't traditionally have alcohol in it, but when you consider the depth and complexity of good bourbon — and imagine it in among the sweet, caramelly, eggy notes in flan, it's kind of a no-brainer. You can use any old bourbon you have on hand, but if you really want to bring out the dark caramel notes in your flan, try using a sweeter bourbon. Many bourbons are distilled to have caramel and vanilla notes that play up the bitey sharpness in your flan recipe.