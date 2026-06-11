Sprite, 7Up, Or Ginger Ale: Which Is The Absolute Best For A Shirley Temple?

Shirley Temples have been a childhood favorite for decades and are often considered the grandmother of all mocktails, dating back to the 1930s. While the deep red sweet grenadine and a maraschino cherry are non-negotiables, the base of a Shirley Temple is up for debate. If you're wondering which carbonated soda is best for a Shirley Temple, we consulted Tiffanie Barriere, the educator, bartender, and mixologist known as "The Drinking Coach" for her expertise.

And surprisingly enough, Barriere doesn't choose a typical lemon-lime soda. "Ginger ale every single time," she says. "That little bit of spice meeting the sweetness of grenadine creates the perfect balance, and the effervescence makes it feel like you're drinking something truly special. It's not just a soda — it's an occasion." Where Sprite and 7Up are tangy and sweet, ginger ale offers a spicy, aromatic element that complements the sweetness of the pomegranate in the grenadine. If you want to give it a try, we've ranked several ginger ale brands to give you the best possible mixer for your next Shirley Temple.

Shirley Temple is a mixed drink for kids, but Barriere says she likes to "give the Shirley Temple a grown-up glow-up." She recommends Black Girl Magic Wine as an adult upgrade, with cherries and tequila that still honor the drink's nostalgic roots. In terms of garnishes, Barriere sticks to what works."For garnishes, I'm all about making the drink feel celebrated," she says. "Whether you're 5 or 45, everyone deserves a drink with cherries." And if you're looking for an alcoholic twist that doesn't include tequila, try a more classic Dirty Shirley that uses vodka instead.