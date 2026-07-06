Cowboy-Style Cast Iron Potatoes Recipe

A cast iron skillet full of crispy, smoky potatoes is one of those dishes that feels synonymous with summer, camping, and the feeling of freedom that can only come from being in nature. Whether it's for a weeknight dinner or a backyard cookout, simply adding these high-protein spuds to the table will add a touch of the Wild West.

I'm an avid camper — but unfortunately one who doesn't get to camp much. And as a recipe developer, the best part of camping, for me, is the food. I make these cowboy-style cast iron potatoes on nearly every camping outing. They cook easily on a campfire, require little refrigeration once made, and feel wholesome and filling. I also make them when I simply crave the outdoors, even if without a campfire. They never fail to make me feel transported to a simpler, more picturesque environment.

This skillet dish starts with the king of roasting potatoes, the Yukon Gold potato, which gets parboiled, dried, then seared in bacon fat to lock in as much flavor as possible. One a deep golden crust forms, you toss them with some crispy bacon lardons, Cajun-inspired spices and flavors, and a few fresh herbs. The spices are bold and smoky, the potatoes become creamy inside and crunchy outside, and the whole thing tastes like a full meal that you will want to make repeatedly.