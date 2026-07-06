Cowboy-Style Cast Iron Potatoes Recipe
A cast iron skillet full of crispy, smoky potatoes is one of those dishes that feels synonymous with summer, camping, and the feeling of freedom that can only come from being in nature. Whether it's for a weeknight dinner or a backyard cookout, simply adding these high-protein spuds to the table will add a touch of the Wild West.
I'm an avid camper — but unfortunately one who doesn't get to camp much. And as a recipe developer, the best part of camping, for me, is the food. I make these cowboy-style cast iron potatoes on nearly every camping outing. They cook easily on a campfire, require little refrigeration once made, and feel wholesome and filling. I also make them when I simply crave the outdoors, even if without a campfire. They never fail to make me feel transported to a simpler, more picturesque environment.
This skillet dish starts with the king of roasting potatoes, the Yukon Gold potato, which gets parboiled, dried, then seared in bacon fat to lock in as much flavor as possible. One a deep golden crust forms, you toss them with some crispy bacon lardons, Cajun-inspired spices and flavors, and a few fresh herbs. The spices are bold and smoky, the potatoes become creamy inside and crunchy outside, and the whole thing tastes like a full meal that you will want to make repeatedly.
Gather the ingredients for cowboy-style cast iron potatoes
For the potato skillet, you'll need Yukon Gold potatoes and lard (you can use a neutral oil if that's all you have on hand). We'll also use thick-cut bacon cut into ½-inch lardons, a medium yellow onion, a green mild pepper, and garlic cloves. From the spice rack, grab paprika, cumin, cayenne, kosher salt, and black pepper. For serving, we top the potatoes with unsalted butter, fresh flat-leaf parsley, fresh chives, and flaky salt.
Step 1: Boil the potatoes
Parboil potatoes in heavily salted water (1 tablespoon kosher salt per quart) until just barely tender, about 8–10 minutes. You'll know the potatoes are done when a knife meets slight resistance at the center. Drain well and let steam dry for 5 minutes.
Step 2: Preheat the lard
Heat a 12-inch cast iron skillet over high heat until smoking. Add lard.
Step 3: Spread the potatoes on the pan
Add potatoes in a single layer. Do not overcrowd the pan, so work in two batches if needed. Press down lightly.
Step 4: Pan-fry the potatoes
Cook the potatoes undisturbed for 5–6 minutes, until a deep golden crust forms. Flip and repeat, cooking until the other side forms a crust. Transfer potatoes to a plate once done cooking.
Step 5: Fry the bacon
Reduce heat to medium. Add bacon lardons to the same skillet. Render until fat is released and edges are crisp, 4–5 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and leave the fat in the pan.
Step 6: Fry the onions and peppers
Add the onion and chopped pepper to the fat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and edges begin to color, 5–6 minutes.
Step 7: Add garlic and spices
Add garlic, smoked paprika, cumin, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Cook 1 minute until fragrant.
Step 8: Add the potatoes
Return potatoes and bacon to the skillet. Toss to combine. Cook 2–3 minutes until everything is heated through and the spices coat the potatoes.
Step 9: Add butter
Off heat, add butter and toss until melted. Taste and adjust for salt as desired.
Step 10: Serve the cowboy-style cast iron potatoes
Top the potatoes with parsley, chives, and flaky salt and serve directly from the skillet.
What to serve with cowboy-style cast iron potatoes
Cowboy-Style Cast Iron Potatoes Recipe
High heat, hearty animal fats, bold spices, and one-pan simplicity are tenets of cowboy cooking, and they all play a part in these crowd-pleasing potatoes.
Ingredients
- For the potato skillet
- 2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes (unpeeled), cut into 1-inch chunks
- 3 tablespoons lard (or neutral oil)
- 4 ounces thick-cut bacon, cut into ½-inch lardons
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 1 green mild pepper, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- For serving
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1 tablespoon thinly sliced chives
- ½ teaspoon flaky salt
Directions
- Parboil potatoes in heavily salted water (1 tablespoon kosher salt per quart) until just barely tender, about 8–10 minutes. You’ll know the potatoes are done when a knife meets slight resistance at the center. Drain well and let steam dry for 5 minutes.
- Heat a 12-inch cast iron skillet over high heat until smoking. Add lard.
- Add potatoes in a single layer. Do not overcrowd the pan, so work in two batches if needed. Press down lightly.
- Cook the potatoes undisturbed for 5–6 minutes, until a deep golden crust forms. Flip and repeat, cooking until the other side forms a crust. Transfer potatoes to a plate once done cooking.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add bacon lardons to the same skillet. Render until fat is released and edges are crisp, 4–5 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and leave the fat in the pan.
- Add the onion and chopped pepper to the fat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and edges begin to color, 5–6 minutes.
- Add garlic, smoked paprika, cumin, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Cook 1 minute until fragrant.
- Return potatoes and bacon to the skillet. Toss to combine. Cook 2–3 minutes until everything is heated through and the spices coat the potatoes.
- Off heat, add butter and toss until melted. Taste and adjust for salt as desired.
- Top the potatoes with parsley, chives, and flaky salt and serve directly from the skillet.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|450
|Total Fat
|26.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|43.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.2 g
|Total Sugars
|4.0 g
|Sodium
|758.2 mg
|Protein
|9.6 g
Why are these called 'cowboy-style' potatoes?
The "cowboy" label in cooking harkens back to a style rooted in open-range, chuck-wagon cooking done in cast iron pans, often using hearty animal fats, bold spicing, and one-pan simplicity. These potatoes follow that logic.
For this recipe, we use lard and butter, both of which are derived from animal fats. You can also swap out the butter for chicken fat or beef tallow to make the dish dairy-free. Then, we cook the potatoes in a cast iron skillet, giving them additional iron and a sear that no non-stick pan can achieve. The superior high-heat retention of cast iron is what creates the deep, crackling crust on the potatoes and keeps the cooking temperature consistent, allowing the bacon to render and the veggies to crisp without burning.
These cowboy-style potatoes are similar to home fries or hash browns, but there are some differences. Home fries are often sliced into rounds or smaller cubes and are associated with diners. They are usually cooked in a neutral fat with salt, pepper, and maybe diced onion. The seasoning is lighter and the texture is much softer. These cowboy-style potatoes are chunkier and cooked at a high heat for a brown, less uniform crust.
What adaptations can you make to this skillet potato recipe?
One of the main elements I often change when making this recipe is the protein. You can swap the lardons for chorizo, ground beef, pancetta, or sliced smoked sausage. Each protein gives the dish a different flavor: Chorizo adds a smoky depth and spice, while pancetta and smoked sausage are less seasoned but still smoky. To make this vegetarian, skip the lard and bacon entirely and use a smoky olive oil or a neutral vegetable oil. You'll lose some depth, but can fix this with a pinch of smoked paprika.
Another thing I like to play with is the potato itself. Red potatoes will become less creamy on the inside but will fry just as well. In contrast, fingerling potatoes will give you more creamy inside area, and will make the dish look a bit more refined. They'll also need less chopping.
On the vegetable side, swap the green pepper for jalapeño or stir in a roasted red pepper or corn kernels in the end for a sweeter result that keeps the cowboy theme. I also like to crack in two or three eggs directly into the pan in the last five minutes of cooking. This turns it into a perfect breakfast dish with an extra protein boost.