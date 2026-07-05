Marry me chicken may have been the saucy, creamy dish that started it all, but you certainly aren't limited to chicken when it comes to crafting a marry me-inspired recipe. Various other types of meat, seafood, or vegetarian versions are all fair game, and you can easily transform that creamy, sun-dried tomato-infused sauce into one well-suited for pasta. This marry me shrimp pasta recipe does just that, featuring pan-fried shrimp combined with a luxurious sauce made from seafood broth, cream, Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, herbs, and spices. While the sauce and the shrimp would be tasty enough all on their own, we've also added penne pasta to the mix to found out the dish and make it a full, satisfying meal.

This marry me shrimp pasta recipe looks impressive (and tastes even better), so it can be your little secret that it's not all that difficult to make. You can whip it up on a weeknight for a restaurant-quality experience at home, or save it for those more special occasions like dinner parties or date nights. A proposal may or may not follow, but diners are unlikely to forget this delicious meal.