Marry Me Shrimp Pasta Recipe

By Michelle Bottalico
Marry me shrimp pasta in white bowl Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Marry me chicken may have been the saucy, creamy dish that started it all, but you certainly aren't limited to chicken when it comes to crafting a marry me-inspired recipe. Various other types of meat, seafood, or vegetarian versions are all fair game, and you can easily transform that creamy, sun-dried tomato-infused sauce into one well-suited for pasta. This marry me shrimp pasta recipe does just that, featuring pan-fried shrimp combined with a luxurious sauce made from seafood broth, cream, Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, herbs, and spices. While the sauce and the shrimp would be tasty enough all on their own, we've also added penne pasta to the mix to found out the dish and make it a full, satisfying meal.

This marry me shrimp pasta recipe looks impressive (and tastes even better), so it can be your little secret that it's not all that difficult to make. You can whip it up on a weeknight for a restaurant-quality experience at home, or save it for those more special occasions like dinner parties or date nights. A proposal may or may not follow, but diners are unlikely to forget this delicious meal.

Gather your marry me shrimp pasta ingredients

Marry me shrimp pasta ingredients on table Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

For this recipe, you will first need peeled and deveined medium shrimp. If you have frozen shrimp, make sure to fully defrost them before proceeding with the recipe (if you have the time, one of the absolute best ways to thaw frozen shrimp is to simply let them sit in the fridge overnight). You'll also need salt and pepper to season the shrimp along with olive oil for sauteing. 

For the sauce, you will need garlic, red pepper flakes, seafood broth, heavy cream, grated parmesan, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, fresh thyme and basil, and a little more salt and pepper. Finally, you'll need penne pasta to complete the dish.

Step 1: Season the shrimp

seasoned shrimp on white plate Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Sprinkle both sides of the shrimp with ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

Step 2: Heat the oil in a skillet

oil heating in frying pan Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet on medium-high.

Step 3: Cook the shrimp on one side

shrimp cooking in frying pan Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

When the oil is hot, place the shrimp in a single layer in the skillet and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 4: Flip and cook shrimp on other side

shrimp cooking in frying pan Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Flip the shrimp and cook the other side for 2 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a dish and set aside.

Step 5: Boil the water for the pasta

water boiling in medium pot Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 6: Cook the pasta

pasta boiling in medium pot Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Add the penne pasta and cook until al dente according to the package directions.

Step 7: Heat oil in pan for sauce

oil heating in frying pan Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

While the water is heating and the pasta is cooking, make the sauce so the pasta and sauce will finish at roughly the same time. Start the sauce by heating the remaining ½ tablespoon of olive oil in the empty skillet on medium (clean the pan clean first if needed).

Step 8: Add the garlic and red pepper flakes

garlic and red pepper flakes frying in pan Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and saute for 2 minutes.

Step 9: Add the broth and simmer

broth simmering in frying pan Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Pour in the broth and bring the liquid to a simmer.

Step 10: Add the remaining sauce ingredients

cream sauce cooking in pan Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Add the cream, grated parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper and stir until the cheese is melted. Simmer for about 5 minutes until slightly thickened. Taste and adjust for salt and pepper if desired.

Step 11: Toss in the pasta and shrimp

creamy shrimp pasta in frying pan Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Add the shrimp, drained pasta, and thyme to the skillet. Tear the basil leaves and add them. Toss to coat the pasta and shrimp evenly in the sauce.

Step 12: Serve the marry me shrimp pasta

marry me shrimp pasta served on table Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Serve immediately garnished with basil leaves. Sprinkle with more grated Parmesan if desired.

Pairs well with marry me shrimp pasta

Marry Me Shrimp Pasta Recipe

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This marry me shrimp pasta recipe puts a seafood spin on the classic chicken dish, all while maintaining that creamy, sun-dried tomato-infused sauce.

Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
20
minutes
servings
2
Servings
shrimp pasta in white bowl
Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • ½ teaspoon salt, divided
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 ounces penne pasta
  • 2 large cloves garlic, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste
  • ¾ cups seafood broth
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan
  • ⅓ cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
  • ½ tablespoon fresh thyme, roughly chopped
  • 4 basil leaves, plus more for garnish

Optional Ingredients

  • More grated parmesan, for serving

Directions

  1. Sprinkle both sides of the shrimp with ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet on medium-high.
  3. When the oil is hot, place the shrimp in a single layer in the skillet and cook for 2 minutes.
  4. Flip the shrimp and cook the other side for 2 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a dish and set aside.
  5. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  6. Add the penne pasta and cook until al dente according to the package directions.
  7. While the water is heating and the pasta is cooking, make the sauce so the pasta and sauce will finish at roughly the same time. Start the sauce by heating the remaining ½ tablespoon of olive oil in the empty skillet on medium (clean the pan clean first if needed).
  8. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and saute for 2 minutes.
  9. Pour in the broth and bring the liquid to a simmer.
  10. Add the cream, grated parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper and stir until the cheese is melted. Simmer for about 5 minutes until slightly thickened. Taste and adjust for salt and pepper if desired.
  11. Add the shrimp, drained pasta, and thyme to the skillet. Tear the basil leaves and add them. Toss to coat the pasta and shrimp evenly in the sauce.
  12. Serve immediately garnished with basil leaves. Sprinkle with more grated parmesan if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 840
Total Fat 41.5 g
Saturated Fat 18.7 g
Trans Fat 0.7 g
Cholesterol 263.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 72.5 g
Dietary Fiber 4.2 g
Total Sugars 4.1 g
Sodium 929.7 mg
Protein 45.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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How can I make my own seafood broth for this recipe?

shrimp pasta served in bowl Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Since this recipe calls for shrimp, the easiest way to make a seafood broth for this dish is to simmer the shrimp shells in water. Add the raw shells from the ½ pound of shrimp to 1 cup of water, bring it to a simmer, and let it cook for 5-7 minutes before straining the shells out. Consider this trick to add more flavor to shrimp broth: Drizzle the shells with olive oil and roast them in the oven at 400 F for about 10 minutes before adding them to the water.

Otherwise, you can make seafood broth much like other kinds of broth. Start by adding aromatics (like garlic, onion, or leeks) along with vegetables (like celery, carrot, fennel, or mushrooms), fresh herbs (like parsley and thyme), and spices (like salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes) to a pot of water. Bring the liquid to a simmer, add your seafood of choice, and let simmer for up to an hour. Viable seafood options include crabs, mussels, shrimp, lobster, crawfish, clams, mussels, and different kinds of fish.

Can I make marry me shrimp pasta dairy-free?

Even if dairy is no longer a part of your diet, you don't need to denounce creamy pasta dishes like this marry me shrimp one. Coconut cream makes for a great dairy-free swap, but note that coconut cream is not the same as coconut milk. The cream is the thickest part, so look for a can of just the cream. Or, refrigerate a can of full-fat coconut milk overnight, open the can carefully, and spoon off the cream that will have risen to the top. You can then use the coconut cream in place of the heavy cream in this recipe. There will be a subtle coconut flavor, but it works well with the flavors of this dish. Another option is to add nutritional yeast to the sauce for a nutty, savory flavor without  the need for parmesan. You could also opt for dairy-free grated parmesan, although it may give the sauce a crumbly texture instead of melting.

Some people prefer to avoid cheese alternatives. In this case, cashews are a great whole-food ingredient for a creamy sauce. Cashew cream adds a thick, creamy texture to recipes like vegan dips and cheese sauces. To make it, soak cashews in water overnight (or boil for 10 minutes for a faster version), and then blend with an equal amount of water (measured in cups) until thick, smooth, and creamy.

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