5 Fan-Favorite Walmart Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far
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Walmart's bakery items have a reputation for being tasty and cheap, yet rather traditional and safe, from simple cookies, muffins, and brownies to classic breakfast pastries and custom birthday cakes. But if you pay closer attention to the store's new releases, you'll find products that are far more delicious and exciting than you'd expect. Walmart has truly brought its bakery A-game to 2026, as proven by our picks for its five best fan-favorite items of the year.
Baked goods from Walmart may not be as hyped-up as, say, Costco's new bakery items, but the following items certainly should be, as they're just as trendy, delicious, and affordable. Our chosen cakes, muffins, and more boast rave reviews on Walmart's website and from customers on social media. Plus, these standout treats fall under Walmart's in-store brands, meaning you can't buy them anywhere else, and they're a great value for the price.
Featuring fresh flavors like orange, strawberry, cookies and cream, lemon, and the perpetually viral kataifi or knafeh, these never-before-seen Walmart finds are perfect for the summer season. There's even a Fourth of July-themed treat that you'll want to pick up for your cookout or picnic party. Walmart may swap out these warm-weather-ready items by the time the fall rolls around, so don't miss your chance to try them.
Freshness Guaranteed Blue Frosted Cookies with Patriotic Sprinkles
If one of your favorite types of cookies is the soft, sweet, brightly-frosted Lofthouse style, be sure to grab a box of Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Blue Frosted Cookies with Patriotic Sprinkles. These sugar cookies you may remember from your school days get an Independence Day twist with crunchy red, white, and blue sprinkles. They're guaranteed to be a hit with kids, and at a price of $3.97 for a 10-count, you can easily buy a few packs to feed the whole crowd at your Fourth of July party.
These Freshness Guaranteed cookies boast a 4.6-star rating on Walmart's website, and one reviewer called them "super fresh and very tasty." It's safe to assume that they taste the same as the brand's other frosted Lofthouse-style cookies, and customers have good things to say about those, too. "The cookies are soft and delicious, with icing that melts in your mouth," one shopper wrote about Walmart's classic blue frosted sugar cookies. Another reviewer said the store's cookies have "a great 'homemade' taste with bakery convenience!"
Want to serve these patriotic cookies in a creative way? Delight the kiddos by crumbling them over Fourth of July-themed ice cream sundaes with other red, white, and blue toppings, like berries, whipped cream, and extra sprinkles. For adults, serve the cookies alongside Fourth of July Bomb Pop cocktails for a dessert plate that feels fun and nostalgic yet grown-up.
A box of Freshness Guaranteed Blue Frosted Cookies with Patriotic Sprinkles costs just $3.97 at Walmart.
Marketside Cookies and Cream Cake Sandwich and Vanilla and Strawberry Cake Sandwich
One of the cutest, most internet-viral ways to serve cake is to slice it into triangular shapes à la Japanese fruit sandwiches. Customers were surprised to see Walmart join the trend with its Marketside Cookies and Cream and Vanilla and Strawberry Cake Sandwiches, and then shoppers were even more shocked by how good these treats taste.
The cookies and cream cake sandwich proved to be the fan favorite, featuring slices of chocolate cake with cookies and cream icing. One reviewer on Walmart's website described the cake as moist and the cream as smooth and sweet while another customer said the treat tasted like it came from a fancy bakery. Other shoppers agree that the cake layers are super soft and with a bold fudginess, while the frosting is flavorful yet light. Fans liken this sandwich to a better version of an Oreo Cakester or Hostess Suzy Q snack cake.
Walmart's strawberry cake sandwich pairs vanilla cake with pink vanilla frosting and a jam-like strawberry filling. Customers say it's way sweeter, but the cake layers are just as fluffy and moist, while the strawberry flavor comes through. The only gripe some customers have is that these cakes are a bit too messy to eat by hand like a real sandwich, but we would take a crumbly yet soft cake over a hard, dense one anyway.
Walmart's Marketside Cookies and Cream and Vanilla and Strawberry Cake Sandwiches each cost $3.98 per piece.
Marketside Orange Vanilla Cream Muffins
In Walmart's wave of new bakery items for May 2026, orange cream emerged as the dominating theme. The chain dropped orange cream cookies, brownie bites, cupcakes, a loaf cake, and even a cheesecake, most of which got positive feedback, but the Marketside Orange Vanilla Cream Muffins are a true standout. With a 4.5-star rating from Walmart shoppers, these simple yet creative bites combine an orange and vanilla cream muffin batter with a buttery streusel topping.
Shoppers love the ultra-soft yet rich and moist texture of these breakfast treats, with the streusel adding a welcome crunch. The flavor is reminiscent of a Creamsicle, as you might have guessed, with a light touch of orange rather than a full-on blast of citrus. The kids in your household will surely love the muffins' bright and colorful appearance and ice cream-esque flavor, though adults will also enjoy them as a change of pace from average blueberry or banana muffins.
If you would prefer a stronger orange flavor, try making our lemony icing recipe, but with a fresh orange instead of a lemon, and drizzling it over the muffins. A sprinkle of orange zest would add even more flavor and visual appeal, making these store-bought sweets a bit more special for a Sunday brunch. However, they already make a delicious grab-and-go breakfast as-is.
Grab a 9-count box of Marketside Orange Vanilla Cream Muffins at Walmart for $5.44.
Marketside Hazelnut Kataifi Dessert Cup
Walmart dropped another exciting line of bakery treats this past May, this time expanding on its popular cup desserts that layer cake, cookies, creams, mousses, and more into spoonable, single-serving sweets. The new flavors all earned raves from taste testers, with the Marketside Hazelnut Kataifi Dessert Cup standing out as a favorite. Each cup delivers layers of vanilla cake, hazelnut kataifi or shredded phyllo pastry, hazelnut mousse, and white and milk chocolate curls.
Reviewers say the mix of textures in this dessert is superb, with the smooth, Nutella-like mousse, fluffy cake, and generous serving of crunchy, chocolatey kataifi (said to be the best part) creating a dynamic eating experience. More than one taster said the deep, toasty hazelnuts taste somewhat like coffee, adding an extra dimension to the flavor profile. This dessert cup delivers the taste of an elegant bakery treat for a price of just $3.44. If you like the idea of Dubai chocolate but prefer other nuts to pistachios, this treat is for you.
Walmart's other Marketside dessert cups shouldn't be missed, either, and come with different vibes to suit all tastes. There's a classic Dubai-Style Chocolate Dessert Cup that shoppers also adore, as well as Tropical Pineapple and Strawberry Custard Cups for fruit fans; S'mores and Cookies n' Creme Mousse Cups for chocolate devotees; and a nutty, chocolatey, caramelly Turtle Cheesecake Mousse, one of Walmart's best bakery items of all time.
Try Walmart's Marketside Hazelnut Kataifi Dessert Cup for $3.44.
Freshness Guaranteed Tropical Variety Cheesecake Slices
Walmart's cheesecake variety packs are widely beloved by shoppers, and the Freshness Guaranteed Tropical Variety Cheesecake Slices deliver that same level of quality with a fun summer twist. This pack contains three cheesecake slices in key lime, lemon curd, and passion fruit flavors, capturing the taste of a tropical vacation in each bite.
This all-new variety pack currently has a 4.5-star rating on Walmart's website. "The passion fruit is delicious," wrote one customer on Facebook, while a reviewer on TikTok added that the passion fruit cheesecake is tangy and refreshing, almost like a Starbucks Refresher drink. You're not likely to find this cheesecake flavor at other big grocery stores, so Walmart definitely gets points for uniqueness here. Meanwhile, the key lime and lemon cheesecakes start out sweet, then deliver a zesty hit of citrus. And at a price of $5.64 per pack, or $1.88 per slice, the value can't be beat.
If you try and love this variety pack, know that Walmart sells other tropical cheesecakes worth trying. The chain makes its own Freshness Guaranteed guava cheesecake, as well as a two-pack of sweet and spicy pineapple and mango cheesecake slices with Tajín seasoning.
Nab a pack of Freshness Guaranteed Tropical Variety Cheesecake Slices for $5.64 at Walmart.