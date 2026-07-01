5 Fan-Favorite Walmart Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far

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Walmart's bakery items have a reputation for being tasty and cheap, yet rather traditional and safe, from simple cookies, muffins, and brownies to classic breakfast pastries and custom birthday cakes. But if you pay closer attention to the store's new releases, you'll find products that are far more delicious and exciting than you'd expect. Walmart has truly brought its bakery A-game to 2026, as proven by our picks for its five best fan-favorite items of the year.

Baked goods from Walmart may not be as hyped-up as, say, Costco's new bakery items, but the following items certainly should be, as they're just as trendy, delicious, and affordable. Our chosen cakes, muffins, and more boast rave reviews on Walmart's website and from customers on social media. Plus, these standout treats fall under Walmart's in-store brands, meaning you can't buy them anywhere else, and they're a great value for the price.

Featuring fresh flavors like orange, strawberry, cookies and cream, lemon, and the perpetually viral kataifi or knafeh, these never-before-seen Walmart finds are perfect for the summer season. There's even a Fourth of July-themed treat that you'll want to pick up for your cookout or picnic party. Walmart may swap out these warm-weather-ready items by the time the fall rolls around, so don't miss your chance to try them.