Walmart's 18 Best Bakery Items, According To Customers
Whether it's your first time buying from the Walmart bakery or you've shopped there a thousand times and want to try something new, there are plenty of great options that customers swear by. Most of the best-rated items in the Walmart bakery are sweet treats, but there are a few savory options as well.
The list includes various cakes, cupcakes, cheesecake, brownies, and other bakery items. We noticed a tally on the website showing quantities that Walmart had sold since the previous day, and we will mention some numbers for certain items. Although that number seemed to change from day to day, it still let us know which products customers buy a lot of; all numbers were correct at the time of writing.
However, there are still plenty of Walmart bakery items that didn't make our list, including entire categories like danishes, donuts, pies, breads, rolls, and parfaits. Not making the list doesn't mean they're necessarily bad; they're just not the best of the best according to customer reviews. Luckily, we have the scoop on which Walmart bakery items customers keep reviewing highly and keep buying over and over. That way, you know what you might like to buy during your next grocery shopping trip or next time you need to bring a bakery item to an event.
Freshness Guaranteed triple chocolate cake made with Hershey's icing
Walmart bakery customers not only find it difficult to resist trying a cake made with Hershey's syrup, but they also rank the Freshness Guaranteed triple chocolate cake made with Hershey's icing fairly highly. This sheet cake is one that customers say they often crave after trying it for the first time.
Customers say this cake is moist, delicious, the frosting is creamy, and it's chock-full of chocolate. They love that it's a little more special than just buying a plain chocolate cake, especially with the Hershey's-kiss-shaped dollops of chocolate on the top. While some people save it for guests and special occasions like birthdays, others buy it as a regular after-dinner dessert option.
Marketside decadent chocolate chunk baked cookie
Marketside decadent chocolate chunk cookies are one of only two cookies that made our list. You only get six in each package, but they're delicious nonetheless. Many reviewers say they taste like homemade or are at least the best store-bought cookies they've had. Not only are there plenty of chocolate chunks, but the cookie's flavor and texture are on point. A trick some customers use to make them even better is to heat them in the microwave for a few seconds to approximate cookies fresh from the oven.
Freshness Guaranteed spring iced brownie bites platter
Freshness Guaranteed spring iced brownie bites platter brownies are cute, with their white and purple spring flower frosting decorations. They seem to be a common dessert that people pick up from the Walmart bakery for special events, since it's a platter of 16 festive mini-brownies.
In addition to liking them for their looks, reviewers also end up loving them because they're delicious. The brownie itself is fudgy, while the icing is moist. They seem to be seasonal and only available in some locations, but they're definitely worth a try if you can find them.
Marketside cookies and créme whipped mousse dessert
There are quite a few whipped mousse desserts on our list, which are perfect for those looking for something creamy rather than cakey. One popular option is the Marketside cookies and crème whipped mousse dessert, which you can buy by the tub or in a smaller cup.
The mousse has a cookies and cream flavor and a chocolate cookie crumb topping. Reviewers say the ratio of cookies to whipped mousse is perfect, with the mousse being light, fluffy, smooth, and not overly rich. There are plenty of customers who buy it by the tub and just go at it with a spoon rather than opting for a single-serving size. Others pop it in the freezer to enjoy frozen.
Marketside tuxedo bar cake
While many people sing the praises of Costco's tuxedo bar cake, the Marketside version can hold its own. Not only does it have dense chocolate cake layers and a chocolate ganache top, but it also has a fluffy, smooth cheesecake filling.
This is one of those cakes that people like to place out for special events, birthdays, or guests. Reviewers like that the chocolate level isn't overwhelming, how moist it is, and that it's not too rich. Plus, it's one of those cakes that most long-time fans find to be consistently good. Unfortunately, unlike some other bar cakes the Walmart bakery sells, this one only comes as an unsliced, whole cake.
Marketside chantilly and berries bar cake
The Marketside Chantilly and berries bar cake at Walmart is a worthy rival of the famous one that Whole Foods sells. At Walmart, it's available both as a full-sized bar cake and as single-serve slices, with both having equally excellent ratings. The cake itself is a vanilla sponge cake, filled with lightly sweet whipped Chantilly frosting and fresh berry filling. While it doesn't have berries on top like some Chantilly cakes, you can always add your own.
Reviewers say that the cake is well-balanced, fresh, and soft yet dense. Some reviewers say it's the best cake they've ever had, and one even has a subscription to receive a full cake as a monthly treat. Others opt to buy it by the slice, which they say is enough for one or two people, but it's a little pricier per ounce.
Marketside chocolate creamy mousse dessert cup
Another creamy mousse dessert that gets rated slightly higher than the cookies and créme one is the Marketside chocolate creamy mousse dessert cup with cookie crumble topping. This one seems to only come in a cup size rather than a tub. It has two layers of chocolate mousse, with chocolate cookies crumbled on top.
If you love chocolate and creamy desserts, this is a must-try. Plenty of reviewers mention how rich the flavor is and say that it's a repeat purchase item for them to satisfy their chocolate cravings. It's so delicious that some people have difficulty saving some for the second serving the package claims to have. Some talk about making it even better by adding extra additions at home, like graham cracker crumbles and chocolate syrup drizzles.
Marketside turtle brownie bites
There are two turtle-style desserts on our list, including Marketside bite-sized turtle chocolate brownies. These are a fave in the bakery department, with over 2,000 people buying them since the previous day, according to the product page. The package comes with 12 bite-sized brownies that are topped with chocolate chips, walnuts, and a caramel drizzle.
Reviewers appreciate their small two-bite size as well as the fact that they're fudgy, aren't overly sweet, and have a good texture going with the juxtaposition of nuts and sticky caramel. While they're tempting to eat all at once, some fans of the treat have found other methods; some freeze them to snack on them intermittently, while others like to warm them a little before eating.
Marketside turtle French-style cheesecake mousse
The other turtle-style dessert in the Walmart bakery that gets rave reviews is the Marketside turtle French-style cheesecake mousse dessert cup. This is one that shoppers love enough to purchase by the cup at a rate of over 1,000 since the previous day. The bottom layer is crumbled chocolate cookie, with a middle cheesecake mousse layer, and a final caramel layer sprinkled with pecans and chocolate chips.
Fans of the dessert report that they can't always find it at their store because it's so popular. They also find it difficult to resist eating the whole thing in one sitting. It is a little on the sweet side and has many interesting crunchy textures to pair with the creamy, smooth mousse. It seems that some people stir everything together, while others like to enjoy it as it comes. Several reviewers who have tried all of Walmart's mousse desserts say this is their favorite.
Marketside iced lemon sliced loaf cake
When we tried and ranked eight Walmart pastries, we declared the Marketside iced lemon sliced loaf cake the winner of that showdown. It's popular enough that the company had sold over 2,000 of these since the previous day. Both the cake and icing have a tangy lemon flavor, and you get eight slices in a package.
Customers like that it's moist, lightly sweet, and has a well-balanced flavor with the perfect amount of lemon. One reviewer mentioned liking it better than the single slice of lemon cake you can get from Starbucks for about the same price. It's a rather versatile cake, with its fans not only eating it as a dessert with coffee or tea but sometimes even turning to it for breakfast.
Freshness Guaranteed variety cheesecake
The Freshness Guaranteed variety cheesecake is a best-seller, with Walmart having gone through over 1,000 packages of since the previous day. While it's round like a regular cheesecake, it has 12 pre-cut slices — two slices of each of the four flavors. Included are several flavors swirled into New York-style cheesecake: strawberry, raspberry, caramel turtle, and chocolate. Then, there are two solid flavors: New York style and fudge brownie.
Some people like to add their own toppings to the plain ones. Plus, the variety makes it a crowd-pleaser, with everyone able to find a flavor they enjoy. Fans of this dessert often seem to enjoy every flavor and appreciate that it's not overly sweet. They find it has a light texture, while being creamy, rich, and moist.
Marketside ultimate chocolate brownie bites
The Marketside bite-sized ultimate chocolate brownies are just as popular as the turtle ones, with the website also indicating sales of over 2,000 since the previous day. These are bite-sized brownies that come in a pack of 12. The brownies not only contain chocolate chips, but they also feature a chocolate drizzle.
Reviewers like that they're dense, chocolatey, fudgy, and chewy brownies that aren't overly sweet. Being on the smaller side, they're just enough for two to four bites. While you could eat just one, many fans of this dessert can't help but eat a few more. Reviewers find they stay fresh for quite a while when kept in the fridge.
Freshness Guaranteed brownie bite
While there are several bite-sized brownies in the Walmart bakery that are fancier, the Freshness Guaranteed brownie bites are the most popular, with the website indicating sales of over 5,000 since the previous day. The ratings are about the same for these as the other three brownie types on our list, but these come out cheaper per ounce, probably contributing to their popularity.
Reviews from customers indicate that they're the perfect size to help satisfy a small chocolate craving, and they stay fresh for a while. The fact that these are rich seems to help make them last for a while with reviewers. Fans of these brownies find them soft, fudgy, and sweet. Those who like brownies with crisp edges and a soft fudgy center seem to really enjoy them.
Marketside all-butter mini and whole croissants
Now we've come to the only savory Walmart bakery item that made our list: Marketside all-butter baked croissants. When we ranked 10 popular chain grocery store croissants, Walmart's all-butter croissants came in at No. 4 on our list. Customers agree that they're good. Between the 4-count, 6-count, and mini croissants, Walmart had sold over 30,000 packages of these all-butter croissants since the previous day. Both their quality and versatility for meals throughout the day help them sell so well.
Reviewers say that these buttery croissants are flaky outside and soft inside. While croissant connoisseurs point out that they're not as layered as traditional croissants, they're firm enough to hold up well for sandwich making. Fans of this product say they're even flakier if you warm them in the oven for about 5 minutes at 350 F.
Freshness Guaranteed French-style cheesecake mousse
The most popular of the creamy mousse desserts is the Marketside French-style cheesecake dessert. While the tub version of this dessert is highly rated, the cup version is more popular, as we noted that Walmart had sold over 2,000 since the previous day. This fluffy French-style cheesecake mousse has added texture from graham cracker crumbles.
Customer reviews note that it's not overly sweet and that it's lightweight because it's whipped. They also say it's rich and creamy without a strong cream cheese flavor. Interestingly, some find it like a rich French cheesecake with salty notes, while others find it reminiscent of other sweet, creamy desserts, like banana pudding and lemon pie. The nice thing about it being plain is that you can add whatever flavor mix-ins you'd like, such as fresh fruit or chocolate drizzles.
Freshness Guaranteed frosted sugar cookies
The most popular cookies at Walmart are, by far, the frosted sugar cookies with sprinkles. We see these come in a variety of colors, including seasonal ones throughout the year. At the writing of this article, we noticed that over 5,000 customers had purchased the pink ones since the previous day, and over 2,000 had purchased the blue ones. They likely go faster around holidays when people are picking them up for parties or get-togethers.
They come in a 10-pack and are a no-brainer for bringing to events. Fans of these cookies say they can be quite crave-worthy. They like how melt-in-your-mouth soft and airy the cookies are and how thick and tasty the frosting is. Plus, they maintain their quality for a while on the countertop.
Freshness Guaranteed vanilla and chocolate cupcakes
The Freshness Guaranteed vanilla and chocolate cupcakes with white and chocolate icing and sprinkles don't have nearly the number of reviews as some of the others on our list since the reviews only go back to 2025. However, they still come out toward the top in ratings. Each package comes with 12 chocolate mini cupcakes with chocolate frosting and 12 mini vanilla cupcakes with white frosting — 24 mini cupcakes total.
Reviewers say that they're fresh and high-quality. The size of the package makes them especially good for larger groups, and they seem to be a favorite for celebratory events like birthdays and baby showers. While they come with sprinkles, some reviewers say that they've made some alterations to suit the event they bought them for.
Marketside muffins
The Walmart bakery sells lots and lots of muffins, and several Marketside muffin flavors have higher ratings than any other Walmart bakery item. Those flavors are no-sugar-added blueberry streusel, banana chocolate chunk, and banana nut muffins. When we perused Walmart's bakery muffins, we found that the banana nut and the triple chocolate muffins had sold over 5,000 since the previous day, while the blueberry muffins (which we rank among the best grocery store blueberry muffins) had sold over 10,000.
Other highly-rated Marketside muffin flavors include blueberry banana nut, walnut pistachio, coffee cake, cranberry orange streusel, and lemon streusel. Many customer favorites don't stay in stock long, so grab them when you find them.
Reviewers like the size (they're not giant like the ones at Sam's Club), the flavor, and the moist, fluffy texture. They work as well for a dessert as they do for breakfast. Many reviewers say their favorite Marketside muffin flavor is among the best muffins they've ever tasted.
Methodology
To decide which Walmart bakery items to include on this list, we checked the reviews for Walmart bakery items on the company's website. We specifically looked for store items rather than commercial breads, snacks, and desserts — everything on our list is either from the Marketside or Freshness Guaranteed brands.
The website's ratings and reviews gave us insight into which products were most liked. Only items with a 4.5-star rating or above made it on our list, and all of them have 86% or more of their ratings in the 4- to 5-star range, at the time of writing. We also wanted to ensure that the ratings were a fair representation of reality and had enough reviews to establish a pattern, which is why we only looked at ones with over 100 ratings. Granted, the majority on our list actually have thousands upon thousands of ratings.