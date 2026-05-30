Walmart's 18 Best Bakery Items, According To Customers

Whether it's your first time buying from the Walmart bakery or you've shopped there a thousand times and want to try something new, there are plenty of great options that customers swear by. Most of the best-rated items in the Walmart bakery are sweet treats, but there are a few savory options as well.

The list includes various cakes, cupcakes, cheesecake, brownies, and other bakery items. We noticed a tally on the website showing quantities that Walmart had sold since the previous day, and we will mention some numbers for certain items. Although that number seemed to change from day to day, it still let us know which products customers buy a lot of; all numbers were correct at the time of writing.

However, there are still plenty of Walmart bakery items that didn't make our list, including entire categories like danishes, donuts, pies, breads, rolls, and parfaits. Not making the list doesn't mean they're necessarily bad; they're just not the best of the best according to customer reviews. Luckily, we have the scoop on which Walmart bakery items customers keep reviewing highly and keep buying over and over. That way, you know what you might like to buy during your next grocery shopping trip or next time you need to bring a bakery item to an event.