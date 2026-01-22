The Walmart Cake That Rivals Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake, According To Customers

Between pricing, offerings, and locations, there's a wide breadth of difference between Whole Foods and Walmart stores. Although Whole Foods is often thought of as the more upscale of the two, there are a number of Walmart offerings that come close to matching and, in some cases, outshining their Whole Foods counterparts. The berry Chantilly cake is often considered one of the most popular items to buy on your first visit to Whole Foods; however, Walmart's approximation of the same dessert offers shoppers a surprisingly close alternative.

It's worth noting that Walmart's version is actually slightly more expensive than the Whole Foods version. A 5.8-ounce slice of its Marketside Berry Chantilly Vanilla Cake with Berry Filling costs around $4.49, versus a 7-ounce piece from Whole Foods that costs about $3.75. According to customers, while the style and tastes of the Walmart cake come close to the Whole Foods option, it's not quite an exact duplicate.

Breaking down the basics of a berry Chantilly cake, the confection is made with layers of vanilla cake, a light and creamy Chantilly frosting, whole fresh berries, and fruit jam. Comparing the two cakes, Whole Foods' boasts two layers of vanilla cake, whereas Walmart's has three. While the Whole Foods Chantilly cream filling includes whole berries, the Walmart option only has a berry-flavored jam. These similar but not entirely alike sweets are both delicious in their own right, but customer reviews are quick to point out strong opinions about either one.