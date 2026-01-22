The Walmart Cake That Rivals Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake, According To Customers
Between pricing, offerings, and locations, there's a wide breadth of difference between Whole Foods and Walmart stores. Although Whole Foods is often thought of as the more upscale of the two, there are a number of Walmart offerings that come close to matching and, in some cases, outshining their Whole Foods counterparts. The berry Chantilly cake is often considered one of the most popular items to buy on your first visit to Whole Foods; however, Walmart's approximation of the same dessert offers shoppers a surprisingly close alternative.
It's worth noting that Walmart's version is actually slightly more expensive than the Whole Foods version. A 5.8-ounce slice of its Marketside Berry Chantilly Vanilla Cake with Berry Filling costs around $4.49, versus a 7-ounce piece from Whole Foods that costs about $3.75. According to customers, while the style and tastes of the Walmart cake come close to the Whole Foods option, it's not quite an exact duplicate.
Breaking down the basics of a berry Chantilly cake, the confection is made with layers of vanilla cake, a light and creamy Chantilly frosting, whole fresh berries, and fruit jam. Comparing the two cakes, Whole Foods' boasts two layers of vanilla cake, whereas Walmart's has three. While the Whole Foods Chantilly cream filling includes whole berries, the Walmart option only has a berry-flavored jam. These similar but not entirely alike sweets are both delicious in their own right, but customer reviews are quick to point out strong opinions about either one.
A tale of two cakes
What makes Whole Foods berry Chantilly cake so unique is the use of fresh berries and both mascarpone and cream cheese in the frosting. According to customers, Walmart's variety falls short in its lack of fresh fruit. In a review on Walmart's website, a customer remarked, "The light blend for the layers tasted exactly like the grape squeezable jelly [you] can buy." Another pointed out, "Chantilly cake should have whole fresh berries on it and this was not it."
Still, others laud the dessert as their absolute favorite and find it a worthwhile investment, stating in reviews, "Although a little more expensive than I spend this is amazing and worth every penny." Another remarked, "This can be pricey for one piece, but I buy one slice weekly. It is very light and tasty." It's also important to note that Walmart's berry Chantilly cake is only offered as slices or a 24.9-ounce Marketside Berry Chantilly Bar Cake priced just under $15, while Whole Foods offers its berry Chantilly cake in a variety of different styles, including a round cake, cupcakes, and individual slices.
Customer complaints years ago led to Whole Foods promising to fix the problem with its berry Chantilly cake, which was criticized for a lack of fresh fruit, meaning the cake was closer to the Walmart version. With that said, it's also important to keep in mind that there are more Walmart stores than Whole Foods locations, making the cake more accessible depending on your location.